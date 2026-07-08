Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Private Lair Exposed: Never-Before-Seen Video of Vile Pedo's Notorious Island Leaked by Artist 

New photos of Epstein Island have been leaked.
Source: MEGA

New photos of Epstein Island have been leaked.

July 8 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

More never-before-seen images of Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private island, Little Saint James, have been leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The original video was reportedly taken by a Romanian artist who allegedly worked for the late convicted s-- offender from 2010 to 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

New Photos Detailed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Jeffrey Epstein owned a private island called Little Saint James.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein owned a private island called Little Saint James.

One picture revealed a beachy landscape and outdoor decor, including two statues standing just outside of an open building, according to TMZ. Behind them, various potted plants could be seen lining the concrete steps.

Another image showed an inside look into the vile pedo's office. In it, Epstein's desk and computer could be seen. Bookshelves lined some of the walls, and plush brown and white chairs with pillows on them sat near the center of the room.

On the ceiling, there was a large mural that appeared to be depicting a partial ocean scene. Some of the paintings included a ship, a centaur preparing to throw a spear and what seemed to be a dragon-like monster

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting s-- trafficking charges.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting s-- trafficking charges.

A third image was a large, white "no trespassing" sign that warned passersby that this was private property. The sign was propped up against a large rock.

Other haunting photos from the island included pristine, white-walled bedrooms, what appeared to be a bathroom or spa room with two sinks, a large tub and chairs, and a smaller room that had a bizarre array of creepy face masks scattered on the walls.

A final snapshot reported by the outlet was a close-up of a telephone with names written next to button, including NY Office, Darren Off., Darren Cell, Patrick Cell, Larry Cell and Kitchen. Some of the names next to the buttons were blocked out.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's death was ruled a suicide.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's death was ruled a suicide.

As Radar previously reported, Epstein died in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

His passing was officially ruled a suicide by hanging, but his connections to many high profile figures sparked rampant conspiracy theories that the late financier had been murdered.

But this was far from Epstein's first brush with the law. Back in 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida. He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in jail.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Alien Speech 'Ready to Go': Prez Allegedly Prepared to Reveal the Truth on Extraterrestrials in the 'Coming Days'

A photo of Mitch McConnell alongside a photo of Lisa Rinna

Mitch McConnell Is 'Being Kept Alive,' Lisa Rinna Claims — As Former 'RHOBH' Star Compares Senator's Health Mystery to 'Weekend at Bernie's'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly visited by Sarah Ferguson during his jail sentence in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly visited by Sarah Ferguson during his jail sentence in 2009.

Some time during Epstein's sentence, he was controversially granted work release. His specific program allowed him to leave the jail for up to six days per week and 16 hours per day.

According to correspondences later found in the Epstein files, Sarah Ferguson was one of his visitors at that time.

"Hello Jeffrey. I am landing in Palm Beach in a couple of hours. Is there any chance on my quick layover that I can get to have a quick cup of tea..." Ferguson said in an email from April 4, 2009, per The Daily Mail. "Love Sarah The red Head.!!"

Another message read, "My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you... for being such a great friend."

Epstein was released from jail in July 2009 after serving only 13 months of his sentence.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.