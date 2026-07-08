Epstein's Private Lair Exposed: Never-Before-Seen Video of Vile Pedo's Notorious Island Leaked by Artist
July 8 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
More never-before-seen images of Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private island, Little Saint James, have been leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The original video was reportedly taken by a Romanian artist who allegedly worked for the late convicted s-- offender from 2010 to 2019.
New Photos Detailed
One picture revealed a beachy landscape and outdoor decor, including two statues standing just outside of an open building, according to TMZ. Behind them, various potted plants could be seen lining the concrete steps.
Another image showed an inside look into the vile pedo's office. In it, Epstein's desk and computer could be seen. Bookshelves lined some of the walls, and plush brown and white chairs with pillows on them sat near the center of the room.
On the ceiling, there was a large mural that appeared to be depicting a partial ocean scene. Some of the paintings included a ship, a centaur preparing to throw a spear and what seemed to be a dragon-like monster
A third image was a large, white "no trespassing" sign that warned passersby that this was private property. The sign was propped up against a large rock.
Other haunting photos from the island included pristine, white-walled bedrooms, what appeared to be a bathroom or spa room with two sinks, a large tub and chairs, and a smaller room that had a bizarre array of creepy face masks scattered on the walls.
A final snapshot reported by the outlet was a close-up of a telephone with names written next to button, including NY Office, Darren Off., Darren Cell, Patrick Cell, Larry Cell and Kitchen. Some of the names next to the buttons were blocked out.
As Radar previously reported, Epstein died in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.
His passing was officially ruled a suicide by hanging, but his connections to many high profile figures sparked rampant conspiracy theories that the late financier had been murdered.
But this was far from Epstein's first brush with the law. Back in 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida. He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in jail.
Some time during Epstein's sentence, he was controversially granted work release. His specific program allowed him to leave the jail for up to six days per week and 16 hours per day.
According to correspondences later found in the Epstein files, Sarah Ferguson was one of his visitors at that time.
"Hello Jeffrey. I am landing in Palm Beach in a couple of hours. Is there any chance on my quick layover that I can get to have a quick cup of tea..." Ferguson said in an email from April 4, 2009, per The Daily Mail. "Love Sarah The red Head.!!"
Another message read, "My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you... for being such a great friend."
Epstein was released from jail in July 2009 after serving only 13 months of his sentence.