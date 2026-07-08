Epstein's Private Lair Exposed: Never-Before-Seen Video of Vile Pedo's Notorious Island Leaked by Artist 

One picture revealed a beachy landscape and outdoor decor, including two statues standing just outside of an open building, according to TMZ. Behind them, various potted plants could be seen lining the concrete steps.

Another image showed an inside look into the vile pedo's office. In it, Epstein's desk and computer could be seen. Bookshelves lined some of the walls, and plush brown and white chairs with pillows on them sat near the center of the room.

On the ceiling, there was a large mural that appeared to be depicting a partial ocean scene. Some of the paintings included a ship, a centaur preparing to throw a spear and what seemed to be a dragon-like monster