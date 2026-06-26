Sarah Ferguson Dubbed Epstein 'The Great One' in Gushing Emails — As Disgraced Royal Made Plans to Visit Vile Pedo Twice During Jail Stint
June 26 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson reportedly made plans to visit Jeffrey Epstein twice during his stint behind bars after the vile pedo pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In several fawning emails from 2009, the disgraced royal, 66, appeared to dub Epstein with the bizarre nickname "The Great One," and discussed coming to see him in Palm Beach, Florida, while he was on work release from jail.
What Did Sarah Ferguson Say in Her Email to Epstein?
The program allowed Epstein to leave the Palm Beach County Jail and work six days a week for up to 16 hours per day at the Florida Science Foundation, which was a nonprofit incorporated in November 2007.
It also apparently gave him the opportunity to take meetings with visitors, such as Ferguson.
Their correspondences were found in a deep dive of the Epstein files.
"Hello Jeffrey. I am landing in Palm Beach in a couple of hours. Is there any chance on my quick layover that I can get to have a quick cup of tea..." Ferguson wrote in one email from April 4, 2009, obtained by The Daily Mail. "Love Sarah The red Head.!!"
In his response, Epstein agreed to the meet-up and gave her the address to his office.
Later, after their alleged visit, Epstein sent her another message that said she looked "great" and told her, "I read everything you gave me, too many pictures... not enough substance i.e. numbers," appearing to refer to something business-related that they had discussed.
Her gushing reply read, "My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you... for being such a great friend."
Sarah Ferguson's Second Visit to Jeffrey Epstein in May 2009
The next month, Fergie emailed the convicted s-- offender once again to confirm the details of their next visit.
"I am coming into Palm Beach to see you on Wednesday. I land at 9.30am," she wrote, according to the outlet. "Can your brilliant (driver) pick me up, bring me to you, The Great one!! And then take me to Miami!??? Please with roses on top!"
Epstein agreed and informed his staff to "please coordinate" with her.
But these aren't the first alleged emails between Ferguson and Epstein that have been leaked. As Radar previously reported, the royal once playfully begged him to "just marry" her in a separate conversation.
Sarah Ferguson 'Regrets' Association With Epstein
Last year, a spokesperson for the Duchess released a statement that claimed Ferguson had already expressed her "regret about her association with Epstein many years ago."
"Her first thoughts are with his victims," the statement continued at the time, per BBC. "Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia."