Sarah Ferguson Dubbed Epstein 'The Great One' in Gushing Emails — As Disgraced Royal Made Plans to Visit Vile Pedo Twice During Jail Stint

The program allowed Epstein to leave the Palm Beach County Jail and work six days a week for up to 16 hours per day at the Florida Science Foundation, which was a nonprofit incorporated in November 2007.

It also apparently gave him the opportunity to take meetings with visitors, such as Ferguson.

Their correspondences were found in a deep dive of the Epstein files.

"Hello Jeffrey. I am landing in Palm Beach in a couple of hours. Is there any chance on my quick layover that I can get to have a quick cup of tea..." Ferguson wrote in one email from April 4, 2009, obtained by The Daily Mail. "Love Sarah The red Head.!!"

In his response, Epstein agreed to the meet-up and gave her the address to his office.