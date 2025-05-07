Elvis Presley's Secret Double Life: The King's Occult Leaning and Out-of-this-World Abilities Revealed in New Tell-All Book
Elvis Presley’s devout Christian faith was well known, but people in his inner circle are now revealing he was also an ardent believer in the occult, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not only did he steep himself in mysticism, telepathy and the paranormal, but he also thought he was an alien life form with godlike powers, including healing the sick, changing the weather and teleporting himself into the heavens.
According to the eye-opening new book The Occult Elvis: The Mystical and Magical Life of the King, author Miguel Conner claimed Presley confessed his secret powers to his friend Wanda June Hill, telling her he was not from Earth but from the "ninth moon of Jupiter" and that he assumed a human form from an aura that surrounded him.
"There’s no question Elvis lived a secret life and had bizarre beliefs the public was unaware of," a close friend of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, who died at age 42 in 1977 after years of drug abuse, told RadarOnline.com.
"Many of the people who ridiculed his beliefs and theories chalked it up to the drugs he was on or the ego convincing himself he was a god – or to the drugs that sent him over the edge.
"But he had his lofty thoughts and odd experiences well before he became famous, and some people around him swear he was telling the truth."
People close to him said they witnessed him perform actual miracles.
His childhood buddy Jerry Schilling claimed Presley once visited him in the hospital after he was badly injured in a motorcycle accident.
The Burning Love singer put his hands on his back and prayed to relieve him of his pain.
"Whatever Elvis did – it somehow worked," Schilling later said.
Conner also wrote the singer once jumped out of his car to help a bus driver suffering from excruciating chest pain. He put his hands on the driver’s heart, and the agony ended.
The author added Presley’s wife, Priscilla, marveled that he could alleviate her headaches with just the touch of his hand – and cured his grandmother Minnie Mae’s arthritis the same way.
Elvis explained he was guided by two supernatural beings, Jesus and the spirit of his stillborn twin brother, Jesse – who passed on their powers to him to perform good deeds.
The King insisted he would constantly speak with his "psychic twin" or "original bodyguard," whom he said guided him and enabled him with healing powers.
Elvis could also control nature, according to one member of his Memphis Mafia, who claimed he could make bushes shake with just the wave of his hand.
Conner recounted on the very day of his death, another pal complained the rain would prevent them from playing racquetball at Graceland.
"Ain’t no problem – I’ll take care of it," Elvis said, and after waving his hands at the sky, the rain suddenly stopped.
"See, I told you," he said to his awestruck friends.
The author added the music icon had numerous UFO sightings – once in the company of his friend, the actor Red West, who said he was terrified at seeing an alien craft over the King’s Bel Air mansion.
Elvis consoled him, saying: "If they make contact, we can’t be afraid because they are not going to hurt us."
Conner wrote Elvis’s long-held thoughts about the occult and mysticism were intensified in 1964 when the rocker met his hairdresser, Larry Geller, an avowed mystic who became his spiritual guide.
Geller was so close to Elvis that Priscilla and his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, both resented him.
Sources said the You’re the Devil in Disguise hitmaker was convinced God had made him a pop culture superstar so that he could show other people the power of spirituality.
"Certainly, all the hero worship Elvis received fueled his ego to the point where he believed he was superhuman," a source said. "But there were so many witnesses to these paranormal events, you want to believe it’s true."