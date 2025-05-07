Elvis Presley's Secret Double Life: The King's Occult Leaning and Out-of-this-World Abilities Revealed in New Tell-All Book

His childhood buddy Jerry Schilling claimed Presley once visited him in the hospital after he was badly injured in a motorcycle accident.

The Burning Love singer put his hands on his back and prayed to relieve him of his pain.

"Whatever Elvis did – it somehow worked," Schilling later said.

Conner also wrote the singer once jumped out of his car to help a bus driver suffering from excruciating chest pain. He put his hands on the driver’s heart, and the agony ended.

The author added Presley’s wife, Priscilla, marveled that he could alleviate her headaches with just the touch of his hand – and cured his grandmother Minnie Mae’s arthritis the same way.

Elvis explained he was guided by two supernatural beings, Jesus and the spirit of his stillborn twin brother, Jesse – who passed on their powers to him to perform good deeds.

The King insisted he would constantly speak with his "psychic twin" or "original bodyguard," whom he said guided him and enabled him with healing powers.