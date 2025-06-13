EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Elvis' Grim End as 48th Death Anniversary Approaches — 'He Was Killed by Deadbeat Dad's Failure to Get Him Off Prescription Drugs'

Months later the King Of Rock ’N Roll’s lifeless body was found bloated and naked in his toilet after years of swallowing uppers and downers.

Elvis’ dad is blamed for the 42-year-old’s death by Sonny West – the singer's former bodyguard and key member of the Memphis Mafia.

Sonny said: "Elvis was on prescription drugs so in his mind they weren’t illegal, but he was abusing them.

"When he started experimenting with the downers as well as the uppers, that was when we started to get really concerned.