Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Elvis' Grim End as 48th Death Anniversary Approaches — 'He Was Killed by Deadbeat Dad's Failure to Get Him Off Prescription Drugs'

elvis presley
Source: MEGA

Elvis could have been saved if his dad had stepped up, insiders say.

June 13 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elvis’ death was caused by his tight-fisted father’s refusal to stop his son’s drug addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His overbearing dad Vernon got rid of Elvis’ so-called 'Memphis Mafia' bodyguards when they challenged the singer about his rampant drug abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Shocking End

Article continues below advertisement
elvis presley secret double life occult leaning new book
Source: MEGA

The King was found bloated and lifeless in his toilet.

Article continues below advertisement

Months later the King Of Rock ’N Roll’s lifeless body was found bloated and naked in his toilet after years of swallowing uppers and downers.

Elvis’ dad is blamed for the 42-year-old’s death by Sonny West – the singer's former bodyguard and key member of the Memphis Mafia.

Sonny said: "Elvis was on prescription drugs so in his mind they weren’t illegal, but he was abusing them.

"When he started experimenting with the downers as well as the uppers, that was when we started to get really concerned.

Article continues below advertisement

Huge Drugs Intake

Article continues below advertisement
elvis presley
Source: MEGA

The icon became reliant on a massive range of pharmaceuticals.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was on Dilaudid, which is five times more powerful than pure morphine and usually given to cancer patients who just can’t take the pain.

"We confronted Elvis and he told us to stay out of his business.

"He said if we didn’t stop talking to him about it we were going to be looking for other jobs.

"We didn’t stop it and four months later, we were fired on his order by his father."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
angelina jolie turns

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Secret Dating Life Revealed — After We Revealed the Very Raunchy Admission She Made About Her 'Lust' at 50

tom cruise refusing ozempic drugs hatred man boobs

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise Is One of Hollywood's Few A-Listers Refusing to Take Ozempic — As He 'Fights to Work Off Man Boobs the Natural Way'

Article continues below advertisement
qthemusic/elvis presley
Source: MEGA

Insiders say the help he needed was totally missing.

Sonny added in the documentary The Last 24 Hours of Elvis the singer secretly ordered his father to suspend his security team for three months to “show them I’m still the boss” and give them $5,000 each to live on before he hired them again.

But the ex-minder said Vernon – who died aged 63 after years of keeping a stranglehold on his son’s finances – instead gave the Memphis Mafia three days’ notice and one week’s pay and never rehired them.

Sonny added: “It was goodbye.”

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.