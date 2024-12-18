EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke and Dying' Elton John, 77, Desperately Selling Christmas Junk on Website as His 'Spending Spirals out of Control With Zero Tour Income'
Desperate Sir Elton John is trying to rake in extra cash after announcing an end to live gigs by selling $70 Christmas jumpers and $25 baubles.
He is reeling after the failure of two of his big-money musicals and is now selling trinkets to fans via his official online store, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Rocket Man star, 77, sells a range of cheap goods but he loves to splash the cash and once blew $51 million over a 20-month period including spending $372,500 on flowers.
His store has got socks for $18, packs of playing cards at $16, $70 joggers, $19 mugs, light-up copies of his trademark flamboyant specs for $17, and $25 shopping bags.
John says of a festive sweater: "No better way to expand your holiday sweater collection than with an iconic Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road festive jumper."
The most expensive item is a limited edition Elton John bear by top makers Stieff for $417.
Buyers are told: "Seiff Rocks! The second Teddy bear in our new series is a tribute to the outstanding musician Elton John and celebrates his iconic album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, released in 1973.
"Parts of the legendary album cover are detailed on his footpads and are mirrored by the great musician’s jacket made of mohair as part of his body. Wearing exclusive sunglasses from the Elton John Eyewear collection, including logo and branding, completes the perfect accolade. A real star in any collection!"
There is also a $158 John action figure.
John has been beset with health problems in recent years and is now hanging up his mic.
In a recent interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, John, who had a hip replacement several years ago after a fall, said of his health: "I, unfortunately, lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France."
The superstar added: "It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest. It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside."
The iconic singer has admitted he doesn't have much time left after also battling cancer and survives on a few pieces of fruit a day.
And music legend John has been hit with another hammer blow after his new glitzy musical was panned by critics and savaged by theater-goers.
He is still coming to terms with being almost blind and that his $25m Broadway show Tammy Faye had to close early
Now his The Devil Wears Prada musical in London's West End has been given a kicking, too.
One respected critic wrote in The Guardian: "Go big or go home seems to be the guiding principle for this musical adaptation of the hit book and film about an aspiring reporter’s foray into the highly strung world of fashion journalism.
Nicole Kidman at Center of 'Rude' Row Over Her 'Ignorant' Response on Red Carpet of Raunchy 'Babygirl' Premiere — As She Continues To Grieve Late Mom
"The sound is massive, with disco beats pumping and Elton John’s balladic piano-rock blaring. The costumes dazzle. The runway models sashay from all directions, while the lights blaze red, blue and white for Paris Fashion Week.
"It’s big all right, but perhaps it should have gone home because what is this, exactly? A prosecco o’clock musical, briskly directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, that replicates the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway to within an inch of its haute couture-clad life, but without capturing its icy heart."