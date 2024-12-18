EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke and Dying' Elton John, 77, Desperately Selling Christmas Junk on Website as His 'Spending Spirals out of Control With Zero Tour Income'

Desperate Sir Elton John is trying to rake in extra cash after announcing an end to live gigs by selling $70 Christmas jumpers and $25 baubles.

He is reeling after the failure of two of his big-money musicals and is now selling trinkets to fans via his official online store, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rocket Man star, 77, sells a range of cheap goods but he loves to splash the cash and once blew $51 million over a 20-month period including spending $372,500 on flowers.

His store has got socks for $18, packs of playing cards at $16, $70 joggers, $19 mugs, light-up copies of his trademark flamboyant specs for $17, and $25 shopping bags.