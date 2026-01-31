Your tip
Elon Musk Begged Epstein for Details on His 'Wildest Party' as He Made Plans to Visit Sick Pedo's Private Island in Shock Emails

Split photo of Elon Musk, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's emails with Jeffrey Epstein about visiting his private island were revealed in the latest Epstein files release.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has found himself at the center of the latest release of files related to the federal investigation of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After weeks of delays, the Department of Justice released three million documents from the Epstein files on Friday, January 30.

Among the files included was a 2013 email the tech billionaire sent to Epstein about plans to visit his notorious private island, where alleged abuse was said to take place.

Elon Musk Coordinates Travel Plans With Jeffrey Epstein

Split photo of Elon Musk, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The December 2013 email thread revealed Musk coordinating his travel plans with Epstein to visit his Caribbean island.

Musk emailed the disgraced financier in December 2013 about his holiday travel plans. The Tesla founder said he was going to be visiting the British Virgin Islands and asked if it would be a good time to visit Epstein's island.

Epstein eventually confirmed with Musk he would be welcome to visit after New Year's Day 2014 – and noted there would "always space for you."

In a follow-up email, Epstein told Musk he would be able to pick up on January 2 or January 3, 2014. The SpaceX CEO initially told Epstein he needed to fly back to Los Angeles on the night of January 2, but appeared to change his mind in the next email.

"Actually, I could fly back early on the 3rd. We will be in St. Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?" Musk wrote.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island
Source: MEGA

Musk previously claimed he 'refused' invitations to Epstein's island.

The December 2013 email thread was not the only time Musk chatted with Epstein about visiting his island.

In a series of emails from November 2012, Epstein asked Musk how many people he would be bringing "for the heli to the island."

Musk responded by asking Epstein, "What day/night will be the wildest party on =our (sic) island?"

Elon Musk Attempts to Distance Himself From Epstein Files

Photo of emails between Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

In one email, Musk asked what day would there be 'the wildest party' on Epstein's island.

While it's unclear if Epstein and Musk ever followed through on the travel plans, the emails between the two men coordinating their travel plans were damning in comparison to Musk's past comments about the Epstein files.

After Musk was named in the first batch of files, released in September 2025, he took to his social media site, X, to distance himself from the scandal.

"Epstein tried to get me to go to his island, and I REFUSED," Musk declared on X.

Elon Musk Slammed on X Over Emails in Epstein Files Release

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Social media users slammed Musk on X as the emails went viral.

He also famously accused Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files during their falling out – and went as far as telling X users to bookmark his post for the future. He walked back his claims, but the remarks raised red flags and fueled conspiracy theories about a government cover-up.

Musk's remarks came back to haunt him as social media users slammed him over the newly released emails.

"People wondered how Elon Musk knew Trump was in the Epstein files, and it turns out it's because his creepy a-- was all over the files too," wrote a X user. "A pair of weirdos and crooks just hanging out with the world's most famous pedophile. Gross."

"Guess that whole 'I never accepted Epstein's invitations' narrative from Elon a few months ago was a lie," quipped another user.

