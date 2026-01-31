Elon Musk Begged Epstein for Details on His 'Wildest Party' as He Made Plans to Visit Sick Pedo's Private Island in Shock Emails

Elon Musk has found himself at the center of the latest release of files related to the federal investigation of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After weeks of delays, the Department of Justice released three million documents from the Epstein files on Friday, January 30.

Among the files included was a 2013 email the tech billionaire sent to Epstein about plans to visit his notorious private island, where alleged abuse was said to take place.