Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Quietly Removes $30Million U.K. Mansion From Market After 'Crawling Back' to U.S. With Wife Portia de Rossi

Photo of Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have removed their U.K. home's listing after returning to the U.S.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have quietly removed their $30million U.K. mansion from the market after their move back to the States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

DeGeneres, 68, and de Rossi, 52, fled to the U.K. after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres and de Rossi Purchase $20Million U.K. Farmhouse

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

The couple purchased the historic U.K. farmhouse for $20million in June 2024.

The embattled former daytime talk show host and her wife purchased the 43-acre property in the Cotswolds, known as Kitesbridge Farm, for $20million in June 2024.

DeGeneres and de Rossi proceeded to put their own touch on the property through an extensive renovation before making the decision to move to the U.K. full-time following the 2024 presidential election. The couple then decided to purchase a second property, near the historic farmhouse, which better suited their needs in the meantime.

Amid speculation their farmhouse was impacted by several flooding events, the couple listed the property for $10million more than what they paid in late 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres' U.K. Home Quietly Removed From the Market

Split photo of Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The couple decided to make their U.K. move permanent after the 2024 presidential election and purchased a second property.

According to the since-removed Sotheby's International listing, the historic 14,660-square-foot property features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and features a helipad, gym, paddocks, and staff accommodations, among other luxury amenities.

"Discreetly set at the end of a long private driveway, Kitesbridge Farm has been beautifully reimagined over the past year to an exceptional standard," the listing read.

It reportedly remains unclear what prompted the couple to remove the listing or whether or not they found a buyer for the property.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres and de Rossi Move Back to U.S.

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

The U.K. home's $30million listing has been taken down following reports of the couple moving back to the U.S.

Meanwhile, the couple also appeared to flip their position on living in the U.K. full-time.

As Radar reported, an insider claimed the Arrested Development star and comedian decided to move back to the States as the "reality of life in the rainy countryside has gotten increasingly boring and frustrating" for them.

"It was a great idea at the time that got them away from Trump's America and provided Ellen a refuge to carefully plot her comeback without the noise or pressure in L.A," a source said. "But the day-to-day reality of life in the rainy countryside has gotten increasingly boring and frustrating for both of them."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Mick Jagger and Alexander Key

Mick Jagger's 'Worried' Family Launches Desperate Search After Relative Goes Missing in U.K. — 'Police Are Growing Increasingly Concerned'

Photo of Kanye West

Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitic Rants and Blames 'Undiagnosed Brain Injury' for '4-Month Manic Episode' — 'I'm Deeply Mortified By My Actions'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Insiders cited dreary weather and career comeback dreams as the couple's reasons for leaving the U.K.

The insider further claimed de Rossi "has not adapted well, the weather doesn't agree with her, and she's got very little to do except take long walks in the freezing cold or sit around the house while Ellen's locked in Zoom calls or brainstorming a strategy for her eventual comeback attempt."

"They agree it's time to head back and take care of a lot of business that's stacked up – especially Ellen's real estate empire," the source added. "There is a worry that they'll just fall into the same busy pattern and gradually get just as bored back on U.S. soil, but at least they'll be in familiar territory."

As Radar reported, DeGeneres' career took a nose dive when she was accused of fostering a toxic workplace in 2020 and was subsequently taken off air. She retreated further away from the public view when her 2024 comedy special was slammed as tone-deaf.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.