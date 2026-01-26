Ellen DeGeneres Quietly Removes $30Million U.K. Mansion From Market After 'Crawling Back' to U.S. With Wife Portia de Rossi
Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have quietly removed their $30million U.K. mansion from the market after their move back to the States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
DeGeneres, 68, and de Rossi, 52, fled to the U.K. after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
DeGeneres and de Rossi Purchase $20Million U.K. Farmhouse
The embattled former daytime talk show host and her wife purchased the 43-acre property in the Cotswolds, known as Kitesbridge Farm, for $20million in June 2024.
DeGeneres and de Rossi proceeded to put their own touch on the property through an extensive renovation before making the decision to move to the U.K. full-time following the 2024 presidential election. The couple then decided to purchase a second property, near the historic farmhouse, which better suited their needs in the meantime.
Amid speculation their farmhouse was impacted by several flooding events, the couple listed the property for $10million more than what they paid in late 2025.
DeGeneres' U.K. Home Quietly Removed From the Market
According to the since-removed Sotheby's International listing, the historic 14,660-square-foot property features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and features a helipad, gym, paddocks, and staff accommodations, among other luxury amenities.
"Discreetly set at the end of a long private driveway, Kitesbridge Farm has been beautifully reimagined over the past year to an exceptional standard," the listing read.
It reportedly remains unclear what prompted the couple to remove the listing or whether or not they found a buyer for the property.
DeGeneres and de Rossi Move Back to U.S.
Meanwhile, the couple also appeared to flip their position on living in the U.K. full-time.
As Radar reported, an insider claimed the Arrested Development star and comedian decided to move back to the States as the "reality of life in the rainy countryside has gotten increasingly boring and frustrating" for them.
"It was a great idea at the time that got them away from Trump's America and provided Ellen a refuge to carefully plot her comeback without the noise or pressure in L.A," a source said. "But the day-to-day reality of life in the rainy countryside has gotten increasingly boring and frustrating for both of them."
The insider further claimed de Rossi "has not adapted well, the weather doesn't agree with her, and she's got very little to do except take long walks in the freezing cold or sit around the house while Ellen's locked in Zoom calls or brainstorming a strategy for her eventual comeback attempt."
"They agree it's time to head back and take care of a lot of business that's stacked up – especially Ellen's real estate empire," the source added. "There is a worry that they'll just fall into the same busy pattern and gradually get just as bored back on U.S. soil, but at least they'll be in familiar territory."
As Radar reported, DeGeneres' career took a nose dive when she was accused of fostering a toxic workplace in 2020 and was subsequently taken off air. She retreated further away from the public view when her 2024 comedy special was slammed as tone-deaf.