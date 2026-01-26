Ellen DeGeneres Quietly Removes $30Million U.K. Mansion From Market After 'Crawling Back' to U.S. With Wife Portia de Rossi

The embattled former daytime talk show host and her wife purchased the 43-acre property in the Cotswolds, known as Kitesbridge Farm, for $20million in June 2024.

DeGeneres and de Rossi proceeded to put their own touch on the property through an extensive renovation before making the decision to move to the U.K. full-time following the 2024 presidential election. The couple then decided to purchase a second property, near the historic farmhouse, which better suited their needs in the meantime.

Amid speculation their farmhouse was impacted by several flooding events, the couple listed the property for $10million more than what they paid in late 2025.