Disturbing Duggar Family Discipline Resurfaces as Joseph and Kendra Face Child Endangerment Charges for Allegedly Having Locks on Kids’ Bedroom Doors

In her 2008 book, The Duggars: 20 and Counting! Raising One of America’s Largest Families, Michelle, 59, detailed her experiences with using the technique when her children were babies.

"I would focus on blanket training, calling out ‘Okay, boys! It’s blanket time! Oh, isn’t this fun? Come pick a toy so we can have blanket time,'" she wrote. "Some days we might practice blanket time three or four times; other days we only got it in once. But gradually, it became a common practice. The boys learned to spread out their own blankets, then they eagerly chose a special toy to play with."

"We’re gonna practice. Obey mama. Sit really still and look at me with big ol’ smiles," she said. "I wanna see that smile now. No wiggles, be still."

However, if they tried to leave the blanket, stand up, or move too much, she swiftly "corrected them."