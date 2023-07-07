Your tip
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Accused of Cheating on Estranged Husband With Ex-WNBA Player Ty Young

By:

Jul. 7 2023, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Bravo star Drew Sidora was accused of cheating on estranged husband Ralph Pittman with retired WNBA player Ty Young, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cheating allegations followed Friday's release of the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In the Season 15 sneak peek, Shereé Whitfield revealed a shocking rumor from the "streets" about her co-star and the former athlete.

"She was cheating with a well-known basketball player," Whitfield said during a confessional interview as headlines of the allegations flashed across the screen. "That’s what the streets are saying."

The theme continued with Sidora's less-than-convincing response to a producer who pressed her about the allegations.

During her own confessional, Sidora was asked about her relationship with Young. "I don’t know what I can say and not say," a timid Sidora told the camera.

The trailer also included a moment when cast member Marlo Hampton appeared to be taken aback by the alleged relationship.

"I can’t get over she’s dating a woman, the way she is, ‘I’d never kiss a girl!'" Hampton said of Sidora in the clip.

The trailer later cut to Sidora and Young embracing each other, as a voiceover of the Bravo star was heard saying, "Don’t tell me I kissed this girl. I didn’t kiss this girl."

Rumors first linked the CrazySexyCool actress and Young back in March following a cryptic Instagram post from the retired basketball player's ex-fiancé.

Fellow reality star Mimi Faust of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta posted an Instagram story of Sidora and Young together. Along with the photo of the two, Faust added Ice Spice's song Munch (Feelin You) to the post.

Fans took the apparently calculated pairing as a suggestion that Sidora and Young were more than just friends, mainly due to the song's lyrics. Faust appeared to double down on her message in an interview with Anthony Lofties, who she told, "What’s done in the dark will come to the light."

