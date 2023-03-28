‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Pleads With Judge To Seal Divorce Records After Accusing Ex Ralph Of 'Repeated Adultery'
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora has pleaded with the court to seal her divorce battle with estranged husband Ralph — days after accusing him of being “physically aggressive” with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Drew and Ralph are asking the entire record be hidden from the public.
The exes state they are “both public figures or some level of acclaim due to their roles on a well-known reality television show and other career pursuits in the entertainment industry.”
Drew said since she filed for divorce the court documents have appeared on numerous websites. The reality star, who is paid to share her life with the world, said the sealing of the case is necessary to “protect the parties, and more importantly their minor children, from the unnecessary invasion of their privacy and undue embarrassment.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Drew and Ralph both filed for divorce. She accused her husband of “repeated uncondoned adultery” and said she could no longer take his “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”
Drew accused Ralph of having “participated in extra-marital sexual relations with persons other than [Drew]”.
Her petition read, “[Ralph] is a serial cheater and adulterer.” Drew claimed Ralph subjected her to “cruel treatment” which has “progressively” gotten worse last month. She pointed to an incident that went down in February. She said her estranged husband had withdrawn a large sum of money from her business account.
Drew said later Ralph “became physically aggressive” with her to the point that she considered filing for a restraining order.
“[Ralph became physically aggressive with [Drew] to the point that the [Drew] considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order and flying with her three (3) minor children to Chicago, Illinois so that [Drew] and the minor children could feel safe,” her petition read.
Drew said on February 20, Ralph grabbed a cell phone out of her hand which caused her to fall.
"[Ralph] literally peeled the phone out of [Drew’s] hand aggressively. When [Drew] begged for [Ralph] to give [Drew] her cell phone back, he screamed at [Drew] stating that he pays the cell phone bill; so, the phone belongs to him. [Drew] called 911, but no police ever showed up. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, [Drew] had to obtain a new cell phone for herself,” the petition claimed.
Drew said she learned about Ralph cheating when one of his alleged mistresses reached out to her with evidence.
“Once such paramour even had the unmitigated gall and audacity to screenshot and sent her 'sexting' messages directly to [Drew’s] estranged husband and sent the messages to [Drew] on or about February 27, 2023,” the filing read.
Drew demanded primary physical custody of their kids and child support.
In response, Ralph denied the accusations he cheated on Drew. He demanded the exclusive use of their Georgia home.
The case is ongoing.