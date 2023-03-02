Drew Sidora Accuses Husband Ralph Of ‘Repeated Adultery' & Being 'Physically Aggressive,’ Divorce Docs Reveal

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora has accused her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, of “repeated uncondoned adultery” in divorce court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to bombshell court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Drew said the marriage ended due to Ralph allegedly stepping outside the marriage.

Drew said she has not committed adultery “with any person at all during the parties’ marriage.” The reality star claimed she “simply cannot take [Ralph’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.” Her filing accused Ralph of having “participated in extra-marital sexual relations with persons other than [Drew]”.

Drew claimed, “[Ralph] is a serial cheater and adulterer.” She said Ralph has subjected her to “cruel treatment” which has “progressively” gotten worse last month. Drew said during the week of February 13-17, Ralph withdrew a large sum of money from her business bank account. She said on February 20 that “[Ralph became physically aggressive with [Drew] to the point that the [Drew] considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order and flying with her three (3) minor children to Chicago, Illinois so that [Drew] and the minor children could feel safe.”

She further claimed that on February 20, 2023, Ralph grabbed her cell phone out of her hand, which caused her to fall to the floor. Her attorney alleged, "[Ralph] literally peeled the phone out of [Drew’s] hand aggressively. When [Drew] begged for [Ralph] to give [Drew] her cell phone back, he screamed at [Drew] stating that he pays the cell phone bill; so, the phone belongs to him. [Drew] called 911, but no police ever showed up. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, [Drew] had to obtain a new cell phone for herself.”

Drew said she learned about Ralph’s alleged cheating when one woman contacted her with “sexting” messages she claimed were sent by Ralph. “Once such paramour even had the unmitigated gall and audacity to screenshot and sent her 'sexting' messages directly to [Drew’s] estranged husband and sent the messages to [Drew] on or about February 27, 2023,” the petition read. Drew said the woman claimed she knew the reality star's home address.

Drew said she confronted Ralph about the texts, but he suggested they attend a marriage counseling session. She said he professed his love for her during the session, claiming he wanted to work on their marriage. Drew wants Ralph to be “solely responsible” for “any debt that he has incurred entertaining his multiple paramours, taking trips with or to visit his paramours, and gifts for his multiple women.”

She said, “[Drew] shows the Court that [Ralph] has wiggled his way into every work project that [Drew] has in an effort to get himself on camera as much as possible.”

She claimed that Ralph did not pay all the bills as he said. Drew said he paid the bills with her money. Drew does not want Ralph to receive child or spousal support. The RHOA star has demanded temporary and permanent primary physical custody of their two kids. Drew also wants child support and exclusive use of their marital home.