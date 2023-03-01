'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Demands Half Of Her Music Money In Divorce
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora's husband, Ralph Pittman, is demanding a big chunk of her music money — and by that, we mean half, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The former couple's dispute over her songs were laid bare in a divorce petition he filed in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
According to the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Petitioner and Respondent "have recorded original compositions together as the Petitioner serving as the producer/composer and the Respondent as the recording artist during the marriage."
The Petitioner asserted that he "should be awarded 100 percent of the rights to all compositions recorded by the parties to date."
Sidora's discography includes hits For The Love and 'Til The Dawn from the original soundtrack for Step Up. Last year, she dropped the track Already Know, which Pittman worked on and was featured in the cover art.
In addition to the dance flick, she's also had notable roles on That's So Raven and Blessed & Cursed plus a cameo in White Chicks.
Pittman is seeking some of her music income and more post-split.
As RadarOnline.com reported, he has demanded joint physical custody of their two kids, seeking a "parenting time schedule that permits both the Petitioner and the Respondent to experience having the children in his or her respective physical custody for an equal amount of time on a consistent basis."
In addition to her children with Pittman, Sidora also has a son from a past relationship. Viewers of RHOA predicted there may have been trouble in paradise after watching the couple's relationship woes play out on the show.
He listed their date of separation as February 19, 2023, claiming their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there is "no hope for reconciliation."
Pittman now wants his estranged spouse out of their marital home and for the property to be awarded to him as he "solely satisfied the loan for the marital residence."
Sidora's former flame claimed he "solely made financial contributions to the maintenance and upkeep of the marital residence since the purchase in 2020 to date."
The Bravolebrity, who also works as a professional actress/artist, and Pittman recently called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage, announcing they had "made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters." The exes tied the knot back in 2014.
"Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important," Sidora told PEOPLE.