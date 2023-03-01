'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Demands Half Of Her Music Money In Divorce

According to the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Petitioner and Respondent "have recorded original compositions together as the Petitioner serving as the producer/composer and the Respondent as the recording artist during the marriage."

The Petitioner asserted that he "should be awarded 100 percent of the rights to all compositions recorded by the parties to date."

Sidora's discography includes hits For The Love and 'Til The Dawn from the original soundtrack for Step Up. Last year, she dropped the track Already Know, which Pittman worked on and was featured in the cover art.

In addition to the dance flick, she's also had notable roles on That's So Raven and Blessed & Cursed plus a cameo in White Chicks.

Pittman is seeking some of her music income and more post-split.