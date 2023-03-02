Drew Sidora Demands 'Serial Cheater' Husband Ralph Be 'Solely Responsible' For Any Debt He Incurred With Alleged Mistresses: Divorce Docs
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora doesn't want to be on the hook for any bills Ralph racked up with his alleged mistresses.
In the divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Drew made it clear — she wants her "serial cheater" husband to be "solely responsible" for anything he spent while allegedly stepping out on their marriage.
“Drew wants Ralph to be 'solely responsible' for 'any debt that he has incurred entertaining his multiple paramours, taking trips with or to visit his paramours, and gifts for his multiple women," the Bravo star's docs revealed. Drew also claimed that Ralph withdrew a large sum of money from her business bank account the week of February 13-17.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Drew and Ralph filed for divorce in Gwinnett County, GA, last week — with the peach holder filing 61 minutes before her husband.
The RHOA star accused Ralph of “repeated uncondoned adultery," claiming he “participated in extra-marital sexual relations with persons other than [Drew]”.
She also alleged that on February 20, “[Ralph became physically aggressive with [Drew] to the point that the [Drew] considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order and flying with her three (3) minor children to Chicago, Illinois so that [Drew] and the minor children could feel safe.”
Ralph is gunning for joint physical and legal custody of their 7-year-old son, Machai, and 5-year-old daughter, Aniya, with Drew demanding temporary and permanent primary physical custody of the kids.
The Bravolebrity doesn't want Ralph to receive child or spousal support. She asked the court to award her child support and exclusive use of their marital home.
The two — who have been married for nearly nine years — are also arguing about their date of separation. Drew claimed they parted ways on February 23, while Ralph said it was February 19.
The only thing the soon-to-be exes can agree on is that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
They both released statements after their divorce made headlines.
"Love is a beautiful thing," Ralph told People on Wednesday. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."
Drew stated: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love. Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."