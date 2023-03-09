Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Drew Sidora
Exclusive

Drew Sidora’s Estranged Husband Denies Committing Adultery, Getting Physically Aggressive With ‘RHOA’ Star

drew sidora ralph pittman pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora’s estranged husband Ralph has fired back in court at her claims he cheated on her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ralph filed a response to Drew’s petition for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
drew ralph
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, both Drew and Ralph filed for divorce last week. In her filing, Drew said they had been separated since February 2023, “due to [Ralph’s] repeated uncondoned adultery.”

Article continues below advertisement
drew
Source: BRAVO

Her lawyer told the court Drew, “simply cannot take [Ralph's] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

In addition, she said, “[Ralph] has participated in extra-marital sexual relations with persons other than [Drew]. [Ralph] is a serial cheater and adulterer.”

Article continues below advertisement
drew ralph
Source: @DREWSIDORA/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
Drew Sidora

“Such cruel treatment has actually persisted for the past couple of years of the parties’ marriage but has accelerated and gotten progressively worse during the month of February 2023,” the petition read. Drew said she was close to filing for a restraining order against Ralph after a February 20, 2023 incident where she said he got “physically aggressive” with her.

Article continues below advertisement
drew ralph divorce
Source: MEGA

Drew’s lawyer said, “[Ralph] grabbed her cell phone out of her hand on or about February 20, 2023, causing [Drew] to fall to the floor. [Ralph] literally peeled the phone out of [Drew’s] hand aggressively. When [Drew] begged for [Ralph] to give [Drew] her cell phone back, he screamed at [Drew] stating that he pays the cell phone bill; so, the phone belongs to him. [Drew] called 911, but no police ever showed up.”

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Ralph has told the court he did not cheat on Drew. He said, “he hopes to resolve” the divorce in an “amicable fashion and work to preserve the sanctity of the parties’ private lives.”

Further, Ralph denied he became physically aggressive with Drew last month. He then filed a counter-claim for divorce against Drew.

He requested joint custody of their two minor children. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation.

In his original petition, Ralph asked the court to kick Drew out of the Georgia mansion they shared. A judge has yet to rule.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.