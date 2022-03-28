'Love & Hip Hop' Star Mimi Faust Trash Talks Joseline Hernandez During Instagram Live: 'It's A No'

Zeus Network later issued a statement on the matter, explaining they don't condone violence. Since then, the legal team at Adeife & Rabii confirmed to The Shade Room that Amber as well as her costars Re Re O’Dell, Lexi Blow and Henny are all gearing up to file a lawsuit against Joseline, Balistic and Zeus.

Amid the controversy, Joseline and Balistic released a joint statement on social media denouncing the claims against them.

“We are deeply saddened by the accusations made against our family at the Joseline’s Cabaret Reunion. Joseline is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family. Joseline’s Cabaret was created on the foundation of female empowerment. One of our program’s core values is supporting women, not breaking them down,” it began. “While we support Zeus Network in its message in condemning bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, we strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night. There is footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious.”