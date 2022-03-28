'Love & Hip Hop' Star Mimi Faust Trash Talks Joseline Hernandez During Instagram Live: 'It's A No'
Mimi Faust revealed she is still not on good terms with Stevie J's ex Joseline Hernandez years after their non-stop drama on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
"I don't vibe with Joseline. Unfortunately, our daughters are siblings and that's what it is. I hope that the girls can continue a relationship, but as far as me having a relationship with Joseline, I don't f--k with Joseline. Her energy is off," the VH1 personality said during a new Instagram Live on Sunday following the show drama on Zeus Network's Joseline's Cabaret.
Mimi shares daughter Eva Giselle Jordan with Stevie J, whom she welcomed in 2009, while Joseline (a.k.a. The Puerto Rican Princess) shares 5-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan with the record producer.
"Let me say this... her and I, were complete opposites," Mimi continued during her visit at the salon. "Sometimes, opposites absolutely do not attract and we don't. She ain't my cup of tea and I don't f--k with her. It's a no for Joseline. Don't ask me about the b---h no more."
As for her relationship with Stevie, Mimi shrugged and noted they have a "beautiful daughter" together. The reality star also confirmed she is single after splitting from former fiancée Ty Young.
Joseline's name has been in headlines as fans wait to see the dramatic reunion of her reality series after it was revealed that one of her cast members — Amber Ali — is taking legal action against the Live Your Best Live artist and her beau, Balistic Beats, after the two reportedly jumped her.
Zeus Network later issued a statement on the matter, explaining they don't condone violence. Since then, the legal team at Adeife & Rabii confirmed to The Shade Room that Amber as well as her costars Re Re O’Dell, Lexi Blow and Henny are all gearing up to file a lawsuit against Joseline, Balistic and Zeus.
Amid the controversy, Joseline and Balistic released a joint statement on social media denouncing the claims against them.
“We are deeply saddened by the accusations made against our family at the Joseline’s Cabaret Reunion. Joseline is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family. Joseline’s Cabaret was created on the foundation of female empowerment. One of our program’s core values is supporting women, not breaking them down,” it began. “While we support Zeus Network in its message in condemning bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, we strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night. There is footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious.”