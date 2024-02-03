Donald Trump Jr. Slams Robert Kennedy Jr. as a 'Radical Liberal' Who's 'Anti-vax'
Donald Trump Jr. went on a tirade about Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.
The ex-president's son slammed the "radical liberal" who he claimed was being "forced" on voters as a "cudgel" to father Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Long-winded Don Jr. didn't hold back when Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked for his thoughts on the Independent candidate on Thursday's edition of The Balance with Eric Bolling.
"I saw it sort of started like nine months ago," Don Jr. began. "He was appearing in my social feeds from people I don’t follow, but they were forced feeding it down there because I think they were trying to create, you know, a cudgel to Trump, someone else."
"The reality is RFK is a radical liberal who happens to be anti-vax," Trump continued, adding Kennedy's stance on vaccinations "may be the one policy where he leans a little bit right."
While he threw the Independent a bone for being "anti-vax," Don Jr. went back to attacking Kennedy in the next breath.
He claimed his father's opponent has been in favor of "open borders for his entire life" in addition to being a "radical environmentalist" who's "against farmers" and "super anti-gun."
Don Jr. then called Kennedy's bluff for claiming to change his position on some of his policies, "He says he’s changed his mind. He’s changed his mind on everything that he did for decades? Everything magically six months ago? I don’t believe that."
"So you know, he’s a phenomenal alternative to Joe Biden as a Democrat, but he is a radical Democrat."
Trump doubled down on vaccines being the only issue separating Kennedy from Biden. "Again, the only place where he’s historically ever different from anything coming out of the Biden administration is that he’s anti-vaccine. That’s not enough," he stated.
The former first son concluded his rant by alleging Kennedy's campaign was "all part of the machine to try to stop Trump."
"I think he’s certainly a better viable option, you know, than Joe Biden for the Democrats, but he is no conservative. Let’s not kid ourselves."
While Don Jr. slammed Kennedy for having weak conservative values, insiders close to his father revealed the Trump campaign reached out to the Independent early on to test the waters on being his running mate.
A source told the Post, "It was right out of the box when Bobby announced he was running for president in April 2023."
While Kennedy said he has zero interest in joining team Trump, another insider noted, "Anything's possible. I wouldn't write it off by any means."