'You're Pretty Liberal': Sean Hannity Confronts RFK Jr. Over 2024 Independent Candidate's Political Record — ‘I Did a Little Research on You’
Fox News star Sean Hannity confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week over the 2024 White House candidate’s “pretty liberal” political record, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Kennedy ditched the Democratic Party on Monday and announced his independent run for the presidency next year, the environmental lawyer-turned-politician appeared for an interview with Hannity on Hannity on Tuesday night.
“You know, you’ve called for curbing logging, oil drilling, fracking. You wanted to eliminate it. You called it a victory for democracy,” Hannity continued. “You want to curb U.S. fossil fuel extraction. You want a ban on fossil fuel extraction, a ban on fracking.”
“You called the NRA once a terror group. You supported, over the years, Democrats – Gore, Kerry, Obama, Hillary. You praised Bernie Sanders multiple times,” Hannity pressed further. “You support affirmative action.”
“So, why is this party of yours– why didn’t they want to allow you to compete? Because that’s as pretty liberal of a record as anybody I know.”
Kennedy quickly defended himself and accused Hannity of cherry-picking a “litany” of statements he made over the course of 40 years.
The independent candidate also claimed that many of Hannity’s talking points were “stale” while others were statements Kennedy “never said.”
Hannity fired back and informed Kennedy that much of his “research” dated back to only 2018 and 2019.
“By the way, I’m giving you comments that you made in 2016, 2017, 2019,” Hannity charged again. “Endorsements. We know the years Gore, Kerry, Obama, Hillary, Bernie Sanders. They’re all recent quotes!”
“The NRA quote you made about calling them a terror group was 2018,” the Hannity host added. “So, these are recent positions you’ve had.”
Meanwhile, Hannity also expressed concerns regarding a potential “three-way race” between Kennedy, former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden for the 2024 White House.
According to Hannity, Kennedy’s independent run will likely draw votes away from both Trump and Biden next year – something that has both Republicans and Democrats worried.
“It’s interesting because everybody’s now trying to analyze, you know, whether if there’s a three-way race with you, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden,” Hannity noted. “Who would you more likely draw from?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RFK Jr. announced his independent run for the 2024 White House during a shaky speech made in Philadelphia on Monday.
"I've come here today to declare our independence from the tyranny of corruption which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future, and our respect for each other," Kennedy said on Monday.
"But to do that I must first declare my own independence,” he continued. “Independence from the Democratic Party and from all other political parties."