Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Attacked Live On-Air Over Various Conspiracy Theories, 'They Literally Scare Us'
In a recent appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced criticism over his controversial conspiracy theories, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kennedy, who is running a longshot presidential campaign, has become known for his conspiracy-mongering, with one particular incident involving insinuations about the COVID virus targeting specific racial and ethnic groups.
During the show, a caller named Sharon from Minnesota expressed her concerns to Kennedy. She began by telling the host, Pedro Echevarria, that it was an honor to speak with Kennedy, given his famous family name. However, her tone quickly changed as she addressed her own political affiliation as a Democrat.
Sharon questioned Kennedy's claim to be a Democrat, implying that he may only be identifying with the party to increase his chances of winning.
She expressed her desire for a third party and criticized Kennedy for his conspiracy theories, which she said reminded her of the divisive lies propagated by former President Donald Trump.
Sharon listed several conspiracy theories that Kennedy has been associated with, including claims that Wi-Fi causes cancer, 5G is mass surveillance, chemicals in water cause transgenderism, and antidepressants cause school shootings.
She sought clarity from Kennedy, who has positioned himself as a unifying force, on how these theories align with his goal of healing the nation's divide.
"You are definitely, not in my book or any of my Democratic family or friends book, a Democrat. Your conspiracy theories, they they literally scare us. We just came out of four years of, you know, full of of Trump's lies and his conspiracy theories in this country," Sharon told Kennedy.
"You claim that you want to heal us as a nation and our divide. And this is not I mean, the wi-fi causes cancer and 5G is mass surveillance and chemicals in our water cause transgender and and antidepressants cause school shootings," she continued. "I- I'm so confused. And so I'm looking for clarity from you today, Mr. Kennedy."
Kennedy responded by stating that his beliefs align with those of his father, Robert Kennedy, and his uncle, John F. Kennedy, who were both classic progressive liberal Democratic candidates.
Despite the criticism he has faced, the presidential hopeful denied that his beliefs were conspiratorial in nature.
This interview comes on the heels of the New York Post's publication of a video that captured Kennedy making dubious claims about the COVID virus "targeting" different racial groups.
The video caused quite a stir and has further fueled the controversy surrounding Kennedy's campaign.
Kennedy's conspiracy theories have drawn both attention and concern as they deviate from mainstream scientific consensus. Many view his promotion of these theories as a hindrance to the unity and healing that he claims to champion.