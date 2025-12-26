EXCLUSIVE: You're Deported! Donald Trump 'Set to Win' War Against Royal Exile Prince Harry By Having Him Booted Out Of U.S. For 'Anti-American' Rants
Prince Harry's recent tirade against Donald Trump may be the final straw, as the president could finally be booting the royal exile out of America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harry joked, "I heard you elected a king," after Trump was accused of wanting to end democracy in favor of a monarchy.
What Did Prince Harry Say During Late-Night Appearance?
The 44-year-old stepped away from his royal duties in June 2020, as he moved with his wife, Meghan Markle, to California. The former actress has continued to try to build her brand, which includes As Ever and her floundering Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
Harry wasn't done poking fun at Trump and the U.S. while on the late-night series, as he quipped, "Next year, I know we are looking forward to welcoming more Brits from across the pond. Provided they behave, and if they make it through customs, and pass ICE."
However, there may be a method to Harry's madness, according to insiders, who theorized Harry is purposely pushing Trump's buttons so he could get deported back to the U.K., to get away from his wife.
"If Harry’s home life is as unpleasant as we’ve seen, this may be a deliberate attempt to get deported. It’s entirely possible," royal expert Hilary Fordwich suggested.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage In Trouble?
Royal enthusiasts have noted Harry and Markle appear to be living separate lives, with many claiming the couple isn't on the same page, especially after Prince William's younger brother revealed his defiance against posting his young children on social media.
The former Suits actress has posted their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, several times on Instagram.
"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced, especially through the Parents Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now," Harry said while on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast.
A previous source claimed the pair have "constant drama, " and have somehow, until now, "learned to function within the chaos."
According to new sources, Harry, his father, King Charles, the U.K. Home Office, and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee are reportedly conducting a new security risk assessment, which could give Harry a chance to return home with his children.
"He's secretly begging his father to take him back," a palace insider claimed. "And then the question becomes, what's Meghan to do? She’s spiraling."
Harry may have had one foot out of America until earlier this year, when the controversial president claimed he wasn't interested in kicking him out of the country, as he had his hands full with Markle.
"I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."
Finally Free From Meghan Markle
But insiders now think Harry wants Trump to do his worst and deport him once and for all so he can finally be free from Markle and her alleged "diva" behavior.
"If you look at both of them, their individual trajectories, what is she doing?" Fordwich pondered. "She is building her brand. She's building her [Netflix] show. She's going back on social media.
"He wants to have protection in the U.K. They are going in two completely different opposite directions."
Talk of a possible Harry booting came after he was accused of lying on his immigration documents. Right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit for the release of the papers, which they claimed would have revealed Harry lied about his drug use on his visa papers.
However, according to a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security, Harry's application followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."