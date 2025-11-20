Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage is an 'Empty Sham' — 'Constant Drama and Criticism are the Only Things Holding Them Together'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is facing claims his marriage to Meghan Markle is propped up by the turbulence that surrounds them.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is facing renewed claims his marriage to Meghan Markle is propped up not by harmony but by the relentless turbulence that surrounds them, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple's bond is now only sustained by the very controversies that regularly engulf their public lives.

The pair has found themselves at the center of another backlash after Markle chose not to wear a poppy over the recent Remembrance Day weekend, including to a high-profile birthday celebration for Kris Jenner in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Backlash Over Remembrance Day Snub

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry faced renewed claims his marriage survived on constant turmoil.

Her decision sparked a wave of criticism, particularly after Harry was photographed wearing the tribute to the war dead.

And the fierce criticism added to years of turmoil for Harry and Markle, including their 'Megxit' departure from royal duties, bitter family ruptures and long-running media and court battles.

Article continues below advertisement

Relationship Fueled by Chaos

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle sparked backlash when she chose not to wear a poppy on Remembrance Day.

One longtime friend described their relationship as powered by the storms around them and not much else.

They said: "There have been periods when the turmoil never seemed to stop, and strangely, it kept them united.

"They've learned to function within the chaos. Constant drama and chaos and mayhem seems to be all that is tying them together at the moment."

Another source close to the couple said: "They've grown so used to being under fire that, bizarrely, the strain keeps them in step.

"They feel like they're the only ones the other can truly depend on.

"But it's sad they are like two naughty children in a playground coming together to revel in their mischief, but who don't really like anything about each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Creating Drama to Stay Connected

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A longtime friend said constant chaos kept Harry and Meghan united.

The insider went on: "There have been long stretches when it has genuinely felt like Meghan and Harry versus everyone else.

"From the outset, Harry has taken a fiercely protective stance toward her. He's an unusually devoted husband, largely because Meghan is hit with an enormous amount of hostility, especially on the Internet.

"But that has developed into a pattern of them separately and together creating chaos for themselves and others, then reveling in it and being brought close by their misbehavior and betrayals of the royal family."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

'Delusional' Meghan Markle Mocked for Having Staff Members Use Her Royal Title to Announce Her Arrival... In a Nearly Empty Room

Prince William plans a palace purge to 'wipe out' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to preserve the monarchy.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Plots Palace Purge – Future King Ready to 'Wipe Out' Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'To Preserve the Monarchy'

Growing Divide and Separate Futures

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A source claimed their Netflix partnership pulled Harry and Meghan in different directions.

The pair's outing to the 70th birthday party for Jenner saw them mingling with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Mark Zuckerberg.

But Harry and Markle are said to be drifting apart due to his desire to get back to his homeland and reunite with the royal family.

The pair's multi-million dollar Netflix partnership is also pulling them in starkly different directions with insiders warning of a growing "divide" between the pair.

The couple, who signed a $100million deal with the streamer in 2020 shortly after stepping back from royal duties, are pursuing separate projects, which sources claim are highlighting their differences and showing what dramatically separate lives they are leading.

Markle, 44, is building a Hollywood production empire, while Harry, 41, is increasingly focused on philanthropic work and repairing ties with his family in the UK.

A source claimed: "These Netflix projects are really pulling Harry and Meghan onto separate paths.

"Meghan is throwing herself into Hollywood, while Harry's focus is drifting back toward the UK and the world he walked away from.

"He sometimes feels sidelined in their brand, and it's putting a serious strain on things. This pair is now 'divorced' creatively and could be soon divorced legally."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.