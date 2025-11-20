EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage is an 'Empty Sham' — 'Constant Drama and Criticism are the Only Things Holding Them Together'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing renewed claims his marriage to Meghan Markle is propped up not by harmony but by the relentless turbulence that surrounds them, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple's bond is now only sustained by the very controversies that regularly engulf their public lives.
The pair has found themselves at the center of another backlash after Markle chose not to wear a poppy over the recent Remembrance Day weekend, including to a high-profile birthday celebration for Kris Jenner in Los Angeles.
Backlash Over Remembrance Day Snub
Her decision sparked a wave of criticism, particularly after Harry was photographed wearing the tribute to the war dead.
And the fierce criticism added to years of turmoil for Harry and Markle, including their 'Megxit' departure from royal duties, bitter family ruptures and long-running media and court battles.
Relationship Fueled by Chaos
One longtime friend described their relationship as powered by the storms around them and not much else.
They said: "There have been periods when the turmoil never seemed to stop, and strangely, it kept them united.
"They've learned to function within the chaos. Constant drama and chaos and mayhem seems to be all that is tying them together at the moment."
Another source close to the couple said: "They've grown so used to being under fire that, bizarrely, the strain keeps them in step.
"They feel like they're the only ones the other can truly depend on.
"But it's sad they are like two naughty children in a playground coming together to revel in their mischief, but who don't really like anything about each other."
Creating Drama to Stay Connected
The insider went on: "There have been long stretches when it has genuinely felt like Meghan and Harry versus everyone else.
"From the outset, Harry has taken a fiercely protective stance toward her. He's an unusually devoted husband, largely because Meghan is hit with an enormous amount of hostility, especially on the Internet.
"But that has developed into a pattern of them separately and together creating chaos for themselves and others, then reveling in it and being brought close by their misbehavior and betrayals of the royal family."
Growing Divide and Separate Futures
The pair's outing to the 70th birthday party for Jenner saw them mingling with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Mark Zuckerberg.
But Harry and Markle are said to be drifting apart due to his desire to get back to his homeland and reunite with the royal family.
The pair's multi-million dollar Netflix partnership is also pulling them in starkly different directions with insiders warning of a growing "divide" between the pair.
The couple, who signed a $100million deal with the streamer in 2020 shortly after stepping back from royal duties, are pursuing separate projects, which sources claim are highlighting their differences and showing what dramatically separate lives they are leading.
Markle, 44, is building a Hollywood production empire, while Harry, 41, is increasingly focused on philanthropic work and repairing ties with his family in the UK.
A source claimed: "These Netflix projects are really pulling Harry and Meghan onto separate paths.
"Meghan is throwing herself into Hollywood, while Harry's focus is drifting back toward the UK and the world he walked away from.
"He sometimes feels sidelined in their brand, and it's putting a serious strain on things. This pair is now 'divorced' creatively and could be soon divorced legally."