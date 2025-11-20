EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage is an 'Empty Sham' — 'Constant Drama and Criticism are the Only Things Holding Them Together'

The pair has found themselves at the center of another backlash after Markle chose not to wear a poppy over the recent Remembrance Day weekend, including to a high-profile birthday celebration for Kris Jenner in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry is facing renewed claims his marriage to Meghan Markle is propped up not by harmony but by the relentless turbulence that surrounds them, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple's bond is now only sustained by the very controversies that regularly engulf their public lives.

And the fierce criticism added to years of turmoil for Harry and Markle, including their 'Megxit' departure from royal duties, bitter family ruptures and long-running media and court battles.

Her decision sparked a wave of criticism, particularly after Harry was photographed wearing the tribute to the war dead.

Meghan Markle sparked backlash when she chose not to wear a poppy on Remembrance Day.

One longtime friend described their relationship as powered by the storms around them and not much else.

They said: "There have been periods when the turmoil never seemed to stop, and strangely, it kept them united.

"They've learned to function within the chaos. Constant drama and chaos and mayhem seems to be all that is tying them together at the moment."

Another source close to the couple said: "They've grown so used to being under fire that, bizarrely, the strain keeps them in step.

"They feel like they're the only ones the other can truly depend on.

"But it's sad they are like two naughty children in a playground coming together to revel in their mischief, but who don't really like anything about each other."