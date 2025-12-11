EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Shock Move That Could Spark Prince Harry's Security Victory
Dec. 11 2025, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET
Prince Harry could soon secure a major win in his long-running battle to reinstate United Kingdom police protections for his family – a development that may open the door for his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend far more time in the UK, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was initially denied taxpayer-funded security for himself, his wife, Duchess Meghan, 44, and their children in a 21-page high court decision handed down in May.
January Decision Awaited
Harry subsequently requested a review of the ruling, citing concerns over bringing his family to the U.K. without adequate protections.
"I love my country," Harry told the BBC. "I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."
According to sources familiar with the process, Harry's review request has been granted, with evidence now being collected from both the Duke of Sussex and the U.K. government.
A final decision is expected in January.
A government spokesperson said: "The U.K. government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."
The UK Education Question
Royal insiders suggest a successful outcome in Harry's security battle could pave the way for significant changes in the Sussex children's lives, including more trips to Britain and the possibility of being educated in the U.K. – though sources warn such moves could place additional strain on Harry and Markle's marriage, and even spark their divorce.
One palace source said: "A victory for Harry would strengthen his children's connection to their British roots, but managing life across two continents could be challenging for the family.
Marriage Under Strain
"Meghan does not want her children being shuttled back and forth between America and Britain, and this could break her and Harry up for good if he insists on it."
The security dispute dates back to February 2020, when Harry and Markle's UK police protections were curtailed, shortly before the couple formally stepped back as senior working royals.
At the time, Harry has said, the decision seemed intended to encourage them to remain within royal duties.
"This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute, and it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made most likely – in fact, I know – to keep us under the roof," he claimed earlier this year.
Reconnecting with Royal Roots
Since then, Harry has gradually mended his relationship with his father, King Charles III, 77, while his bond with his brother, Prince William, 43, has remained more complicated.
Markle, however, has not returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, and the couple's children last visited for the late queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier that year.
A successful security review could allow the Sussexes to safely reconnect with extended family and reestablish a presence in the country.
A royal commentator said: "For Harry, it's more than his own security – it's about letting Archie and Lilibet connect with their heritage in person. Still, it brings genuine challenges in managing a life split between two countries."
Harry has made clear the stakes are both personal and familial.
"It is my birthplace and will always be part of who I am," he has said. "It is a place I love."