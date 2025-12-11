EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Shock Move That Could Spark Prince Harry's Security Victory

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was initially denied taxpayer-funded security for himself, his wife, Duchess Meghan , 44, and their children in a 21-page high court decision handed down in May.

Prince Harry could soon secure a major win in his long-running battle to reinstate United Kingdom police protections for his family – a development that may open the door for his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend far more time in the UK, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry subsequently requested a review of the ruling, citing concerns over bringing his family to the U.K. without adequate protections.

"I love my country," Harry told the BBC. "I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

According to sources familiar with the process, Harry's review request has been granted, with evidence now being collected from both the Duke of Sussex and the U.K. government.

A final decision is expected in January.

A government spokesperson said: "The U.K. government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."