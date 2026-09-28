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Home > Celebrity > Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Show United Front at MTV VMAs as Rocker's Family Join Him at Awards Show 2 Years After His Cheating Scandal

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum share three kids together.
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum share three kids together.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 9:53 p.m. ET

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Two years after his cheating scandal, Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, showed a united front at the 2026 MTV Music Video Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sunday, September 27, Blum, 50, stunned in a black gown with spaghetti straps and a ruffled skirt, while the Nirvana rocker, 57, wore a matching all-black look in a leather jacket and slacks.

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Dave Grohl's Family Joins Him at 2026 VMAs

Dave Grohl and his family joined him at the VMAs.
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Dave Grohl and his family joined him at the VMAs.

Some of Grohl's kids also joined them for the high-profile outing. He shares three daughters with Blum: Violet, 20; Harper, 17; and Ophelia, 12.

Grohl was there as one of three surviving Nirvana band members – including Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear – who attended the show where they were honored with this year's Video Vanguard Award.

Kurt Cobain tragically died by suicide in 1994. He was only 27 years old.

“Thank you very much to Nirvana’s fans around the world and to everyone at MTV,” Novoselic said as they accepted the award. “Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity, for something real, something uncompromising, something that tells you it’s OK to come as you are. Kurt (Cobain) would’ve loved that legacy.”

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Dave Grohl Fathers Daughter in Extramarital Affair

Dave Grohl admitted to cheating on his wife in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl admitted to cheating on his wife in 2024.

As Radar previously reported, Grohl admitted to cheating on his wife and welcoming a child with another woman in a public Instagram post shared in September 2024.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote at the time. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Dave Grohl Went to Therapy After Affair Scandal

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Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been working hard to fix their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been working hard to fix their marriage.

As Grohl and Blum worked on preserving their marriage following his infidelity, a source claimed the musician was kept on a "very short leash."

"She now has his location on her phone. She knows where he is and what he’s doing," the source noted. "She can look at his phone at any time. But it goes both ways; she shares her location as well. They keep tabs on each other."

He was also said to be keeping more "normal hours" and "spending the night at home rather than on the road" as he sought to earn back his partner's trust.

Earlier this year, Grohl admitted he has still been heavily involved in therapy.

"I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks," he told The Guardian in a candid interview in 2026. "I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions."

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