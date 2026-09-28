Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Show United Front at MTV VMAs as Rocker's Family Join Him at Awards Show 2 Years After His Cheating Scandal

Some of Grohl's kids also joined them for the high-profile outing. He shares three daughters with Blum: Violet, 20; Harper, 17; and Ophelia, 12.

Grohl was there as one of three surviving Nirvana band members – including Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear – who attended the show where they were honored with this year's Video Vanguard Award.

Kurt Cobain tragically died by suicide in 1994. He was only 27 years old.

“Thank you very much to Nirvana’s fans around the world and to everyone at MTV,” Novoselic said as they accepted the award. “Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity, for something real, something uncompromising, something that tells you it’s OK to come as you are. Kurt (Cobain) would’ve loved that legacy.”