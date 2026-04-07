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EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl's Now King of the Grill — Shamed Rocker Firing up Fans by Brandishing Backyard BBQ Skills After Lovechild Scandal

Dave Grohl has been showcasing his BBQ skills after lovechild scandal, drawing attention from fans.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl has been showcasing his BBQ skills after lovechild scandal, drawing attention from fans.

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April 7 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl surprised folks at a backyard barbecue in Los Angeles when he manned the grill at his friend's poolside bash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A guest at the get-together shared a video on TikTok showing the musical multimillionaire, 57, wearing a black baseball cap, a black tee and black pants as he doled out coleslaw.

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Dave Grohl Stuns Fans at Party

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Dave Grohl grilled for guests at a Los Angeles backyard party.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl grilled for guests at a Los Angeles backyard party.

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"It was so fun, and Dave was incredibly nice," one attendee said. "He even laughed and cut up with us as we were getting food. Truly one of the most unreal things that's happened to me."

The guest also said Grohl's carefully tended grub was "so good."

The casual party was reportedly held at a pal's house known for hosting small backyard concerts for the neighborhood. Footage from the gathering, which has been viewed 586K times on TikTok, showed the 17-time Grammy winner passing out food to a slew of partygoers.

"[My friend has] been trying to get this to happen for a few years," the guest said. "It all fell into place the last couple weeks."

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Grohl Obsessed With Barbecue and Grilling

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A TikTok video shows Grohl handing out coleslaw at a poolside bash.
Source: MEGA

A TikTok video shows Grohl handing out coleslaw at a poolside bash.

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Grohl, who burst onto the music scene more than three decades ago as the drummer for Nirvana, is said to be obsessed with grilling and smoking meat.

He's admitted his barbecue interests began in the early 1990s when the legendary grunge group started making money, which allowed him to buy a home in North Carolina, where he got hooked on pulled pork.

"I would get a pint and eat it until it ran out," he shared in 2019. "Then I would get another pint until it ran out – just pulled pork on a white bun with slaw, and that was it."

"I realized, Oh, this is barbecue: so simple, but sublime and complex."

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