EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl's Now King of the Grill — Shamed Rocker Firing up Fans by Brandishing Backyard BBQ Skills After Lovechild Scandal

"It was so fun, and Dave was incredibly nice," one attendee said. "He even laughed and cut up with us as we were getting food. Truly one of the most unreal things that's happened to me."

The guest also said Grohl's carefully tended grub was "so good."

The casual party was reportedly held at a pal's house known for hosting small backyard concerts for the neighborhood. Footage from the gathering, which has been viewed 586K times on TikTok, showed the 17-time Grammy winner passing out food to a slew of partygoers.

"[My friend has] been trying to get this to happen for a few years," the guest said. "It all fell into place the last couple weeks."