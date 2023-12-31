Dave Chappelle Abruptly Storms Off Stage After Audience Member Uses Their Phone During His Set

This is not the first time Chappelle has dealt with an unruly fan during his shows. In May 2022, a deranged fan attacked him while he was performing on stage in Los Angeles.

The fan stormed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and slammed Chappelle to the ground. The incident occurred in the middle of a joke.

They later claimed he was "triggered" by Chappelle's jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness. He later admitted to carrying a replica handgun with a retractable knife but insisted he didn't have the weapon out during the attack.

The audience member was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon but had his charges downgraded to misdemeanor battery.

