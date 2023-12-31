Dave Chappelle Abruptly Storms Off Stage After Audience Member Uses Their Phone During His Set
Comedian Dave Chappelle abruptly walked off stage during his gig at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 27, during the second night of his five-night stand at the 7,000-seat venue. According to outlets, Chappelle spotted a fan in the crowd using his cell phone, which led to the comedian's swift exit.
Chappelle, 50, reportedly alerted security to the disruptive fan before scolding the audience for their lack of respect. He then shook his head disappointedly and left the stage.
The news has since spread, eliciting frustration from fans who attended the show.
The incident highlights the venue's policy of being "device and electronics free, per the artist's request." As stated on Hard Rock Live's website, all fans are required to secure their electronics, including cellphones, smartwatches, and cameras, in Yondr neoprene pouches. This policy aims to prevent audience members from recording the performances and creating disturbances.
Despite the uproar caused by this incident, Chappelle himself has not publicly addressed the issue. However, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and condemn the fan's behavior.
One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter wrote, "Few things make you more misanthropic than going to a theater. I saw Dave Chappelle at the Hard Rock tonight, and he (rightfully so) dropped the mic and stormed off the stage. My favorite comedian ever, my first time seeing him, and I was so excited, and some p----- had to self-insert."
This is not the first time Chappelle has dealt with an unruly fan during his shows. In May 2022, a deranged fan attacked him while he was performing on stage in Los Angeles.
The fan stormed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and slammed Chappelle to the ground. The incident occurred in the middle of a joke.
They later claimed he was "triggered" by Chappelle's jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness. He later admitted to carrying a replica handgun with a retractable knife but insisted he didn't have the weapon out during the attack.
The audience member was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon but had his charges downgraded to misdemeanor battery.
In addition to the fan incidents, Chappelle has faced controversy for his political statements during his performances.
In October, fans reportedly walked out of his show at TD Garden in Boston after he criticized the United States for supporting Israel's "war crimes" against Palestinians.
Chappelle condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel but also criticized Israel's actions in Gaza. This led to backlash from the crowd, with one audience member allegedly telling Chappelle to "shut up" for his views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.