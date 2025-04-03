Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Comic Colin Jost 'Being Offered Huge Bucks' to Take Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' Job — 'Bosses Are Desperate to Make Changes!'

Colin Jost is said to be being lined up as Ken Jennings' replacement.

April 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

April 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Comic Colin Jost insists he's not after Ken Jennings' Jeopardy! job – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the show's bosses are eager to change his mind, and are offering big bucks to sweeten the pot.

The 42-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman was an instant hit with viewers when Pop Culture Jeopardy! hit screens in December, and according to a network insider, head honchos are convinced he's the answer to their quiz show prayers.

Mayim Bialik's exit from the show still has some fans fuming, and now bosses want more big changes.

"The ratings for Jeopardy! have been very hit or miss, so of course they're looking to make some changes," our source said.

Fans have been ripping Jennings ever since he beat out Mayim Bialik for the plum TV gig in 2023, with critics blasting his stiff delivery, cringeworthy blunders, and sketchy treatment of contestants.

The 50-year-old ex-software engineer, who shot to fame as the show's most celebrated champion, lacks the "star quality and charisma" bosses feel Jost exudes, our insider added.

Sony execs are eyeing Jost as the fresh face 'Jeopardy!' needs, our sources insist.

"The most important thing to understand with the franchise right now is that Colin's hosting efforts on Pop Culture Jeopardy! represent a major creative and business win for the studio, and it's working out better than anybody anticipated," the TV industry source said.

They added: "The show is a word-of-mouth phenomenon and has brought a load of young new fans into the Jeopardy! universe. If it were possible from a business perspective to just hire Colin as the full-time nightly host, the studio would do it in a heartbeat – and replace Jennings in the process – but Colin continues to be under contract at SNL and he still wants to live full-time in New York City."

Jennings' hosting is under scrutiny as 'Jeopardy!' ratings remain topsy-turvy.

Our source added: "The ball is in his court – I bet he could even convince them to tape the show in New York, if that's what he needs to make a deal."

After Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered, Jost insisted in an interview he has no ambition to replace Jennings, saying: "I promise I am in no way trying to steal his job," Jost swore.

But his denials have done little to quench the network's thirst to bring him on board, our insider said.

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' turned into a surprise hit – and network heads took notice.

