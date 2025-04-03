EXCLUSIVE: Comic Colin Jost 'Being Offered Huge Bucks' to Take Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' Job — 'Bosses Are Desperate to Make Changes!'
Comic Colin Jost insists he's not after Ken Jennings' Jeopardy! job – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the show's bosses are eager to change his mind, and are offering big bucks to sweeten the pot.
The 42-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman was an instant hit with viewers when Pop Culture Jeopardy! hit screens in December, and according to a network insider, head honchos are convinced he's the answer to their quiz show prayers.
"The ratings for Jeopardy! have been very hit or miss, so of course they're looking to make some changes," our source said.
Fans have been ripping Jennings ever since he beat out Mayim Bialik for the plum TV gig in 2023, with critics blasting his stiff delivery, cringeworthy blunders, and sketchy treatment of contestants.
The 50-year-old ex-software engineer, who shot to fame as the show's most celebrated champion, lacks the "star quality and charisma" bosses feel Jost exudes, our insider added.
"The most important thing to understand with the franchise right now is that Colin's hosting efforts on Pop Culture Jeopardy! represent a major creative and business win for the studio, and it's working out better than anybody anticipated," the TV industry source said.
They added: "The show is a word-of-mouth phenomenon and has brought a load of young new fans into the Jeopardy! universe. If it were possible from a business perspective to just hire Colin as the full-time nightly host, the studio would do it in a heartbeat – and replace Jennings in the process – but Colin continues to be under contract at SNL and he still wants to live full-time in New York City."
Our source added: "The ball is in his court – I bet he could even convince them to tape the show in New York, if that's what he needs to make a deal."
After Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered, Jost insisted in an interview he has no ambition to replace Jennings, saying: "I promise I am in no way trying to steal his job," Jost swore.
But his denials have done little to quench the network's thirst to bring him on board, our insider said.
Our source went on: "The leadership at Sony very much wants a longer-term deal with Colin and they continue to keep Ken on short-term deals where his on-air and ratings performance is scrutinized no end.
"Colin is becoming a beloved figure among Jeopardy! fans – plus, he has the kind of pretty-boy face that you can put on the side of a bus or on a billboard."