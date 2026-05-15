EXCLUSIVE: Chandra Levy's Dad Claims THE CIA 'Wiped Out' His Murdered Daughter to Protect the Government's UFO Secrets — in Bombshell Interview 25 Years After She Died

When she first went missing, Levy, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Southern California, was working as a paid intern for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

But it wasn't her work in the prison system that rang warning bells.

In 2000, she began an intimate relationship with married Congressman Gary Condit, who served on the House Intelligence Committee.

"We think certain elements in the CIA, who have been killing people for years to keep UFO secrets quiet, may have something to do with her death," her father, Dr. Robert Levy, 80, shared in a bombshell interview.