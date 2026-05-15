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EXCLUSIVE: Chandra Levy's Dad Claims THE CIA 'Wiped Out' His Murdered Daughter to Protect the Government's UFO Secrets — in Bombshell Interview 25 Years After She Died

Robert and Susan Levy believe the government could have been behind Chandra's murder.
Source: MEGA; personal photo

Robert and Susan Levy believe the government could have been behind Chandra's murder.

May 15 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Chandra Levy disappeared without a trace on May 1, 2001.

Then, 14 months later, her skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park, sparking a murder investigation and what would eventually become one of Washington, D.C.'s most infamous cold cases.

Now, 25 years after her chilling disappearance, her father has claimed his daughter may have been "wiped out" by the CIA because she had stumbled upon classified UFO secrets, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

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Chandra Levy's Father Blames CIA

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Chandra Levy was romantically involved with married congressman Gary Condit when she disappeared.
Source: MEGA

Chandra Levy was romantically involved with married congressman Gary Condit when she disappeared.

When she first went missing, Levy, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Southern California, was working as a paid intern for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

But it wasn't her work in the prison system that rang warning bells.

In 2000, she began an intimate relationship with married Congressman Gary Condit, who served on the House Intelligence Committee.

"We think certain elements in the CIA, who have been killing people for years to keep UFO secrets quiet, may have something to do with her death," her father, Dr. Robert Levy, 80, shared in a bombshell interview.

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Chandra Levy's body was found in Rock Creek Park, Washington, D.C., in 2002.
Source: MEGA

Chandra Levy's body was found in Rock Creek Park, Washington, D.C., in 2002.

In fact, before her apparent murder, Robert claimed Chandra told him outright that "something big" was going to be revealed about UFOs.

Although he couldn't be certain what she meant by that or if Condit had anything to do with it, this was enough to get Robert and his wife, Susan, thinking about the possibilities.

"We can't prove it, but it would help if the government would release the papers about the CIA’s involvement in all the UFO cover-ups," he added.

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Levy Family Theorizes About Possible Government Cover-up

Susan Levy said she wants 'disclosure' about her daughter's death.
Source: MEGA

Susan Levy said she wants 'disclosure' about her daughter's death.

This comes after Radar reported that at least 10 top scientists with links to intel regarding space, UFO and nuclear programs have either died under strange circumstances or mysteriously gone missing – a bizarre happening that Robert believes supports his theory that there is a potential government cover-up at play.

As for Susan, 78, all she's asking for is "disclosure."

"Someone knows the truth of what happened to my daughter, Chandra, and what has happened to a lot of other people who have disappeared, gone missing, that have disappeared in some mysterious ways," the elderly woman explained.

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More Questions Than Answers

The investigation into Chandra Levy's death was riddled with missteps from police.
Source: MEGA

The investigation into Chandra Levy's death was riddled with missteps from police.

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For years, the Levy family went without answers on what happened to Chandra.

The case was only made more complicated as authorities were accused of bungling the case every step of the way, from failing to obtain surveillance footage from her apartment to allegedly mishandling evidence.

UFO expert Jeff Rovin suggested the poor investigative work could be chalked up to intent.

"Government agencies generally have been known to look the other way when high-profile figures are involved," he said.

However, by 2010, there appeared to be an end in sight. Ingmar Guandique, an undocumented Salvadoran immigrant with reported ties to MS-13, was convicted of Chandra's murder and sentenced to 60 years behind bars.

In another shocking twist, his guilty verdict was overturned six years into his sentence after it was discovered that a witness may have lied under oath to help convict him.

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'The Government Is Good at Getting Rid of People'

Gary Condit denied involvement in Chandra Levy's death.
Source: MEGA

Gary Condit denied involvement in Chandra Levy's death.

As for Condit, now 78, he has fiercely denied any wrongdoing in connection with Chandra's death for years.

He even tried to claim they weren't ever romantically involved, that is, until FBI forensics established his bodily fluids were found on Chandra's clothing at her apartment.

But Robert and Susan are still convinced the CIA could have had something to do with their daughter's murder.

"When it all happened, we were thinking about Gary Condit, and of course, later we found out about Guandique – we thought he was guilty, but now we are not so sure anymore," Robert admitted. "What we do know is that the government is good at getting rid of people. Whistleblowers are threatened, and some are murdered. It seems to happen a lot."

"Since the days of Roswell, the government has been very secretive about the subject of UFOs," he added. "Anyone with access to top secret information should know not to reveal anything because it could put their lives in danger."

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