EXCLUSIVE: Gary Condit's Son Blows Chandra Levy Cold Case Wide Open — as Dad of Slain FBI Intern Speaks Out for the First Time
The heartbroken father of Chandra Levy — the promising federal intern brutally murdered in Washington, D.C. nearly 25 years ago — is calling for a new investigation after former U.S. Rep. Gary Condit, his daughter's married lover, was seemingly implicated in the crime by his very own son.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert Levy, 79, says he was blindsided last year when California State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil filed a lawsuit against Condit's son, Chad, who had served as her chief of staff.
The legislator fired Chad in December 2023 after he allegedly threatened her and confessed to playing a role in Chandra's 2001 disappearance.
"(Chad) threatened (Alvarado-Gill) by warning her that he knew 'how to make people disappear' and indicating he was personally involved in the unsolved disappearance and murder of Chandra Levy," states the complaint from Nov. 12, 2024.
She also claims that decades ago, "Hop" Condit — who has a violent criminal record — had "a history of supporting one another," the court document states.
Speaking Out
The filing charges that Alvarado-Gil "lived in constant fear" of Chad and his extended family because she understood them "to potentially be involved" in Chandra's tragic death.
A 2001 investigation revealed that Gary's jail-hardened brother was once eyed in Chandra's killing because he was known to be called on to carry out tasks for his powerful sibling.
"Darrell would do anything for money — especially if Gary asked him to do it," Darrell's former prison mate Stanley Buchanan said in 2001.
Levy says he doesn't know if authorities are "checking" into Alvarado-Gil's allegation.
"It would make sense that she would report it to police," he reasons.
"They should start an investigation — but I can't force them to do anything."
The Chilling Case
Alvarado-Gil's spokesman, Nick Vaverka, said: "I'm unable to comment on legal matters."
Her attorney, David Witkin, also declined to reveal whether Alvarado-Gil called authorities or to comment on the shocking claims.
Chandra, 24, vanished while jogging in the capital's Rock Creek Park. At the time, she was embroiled in a secret affair with the horndog California congressman, who was 30 years her senior. Her remains were discovered 14 months later.
Gary, now 77, was never charged or named as a suspect — but refuted the affair until an FBI forensics expert found his semen in a pair of Chandra's underwear.
However, he has strongly denied any involvement in her murder.
In 2010, illegal immigrant Ingmar Guandique was found guilty of Chandra's murder — but six years later, a judge tossed the Salvadoran's conviction because the prosecution's star witness lied and lawmen reportedly buried key evidence.
The case has remained cold — but on Sept. 5, 2024, Chad slapped Alvarado-Gil with a lawsuit in Sacramento Superior Court, claiming that he seriously injured his back when the senator pressured him into performing oral sex on her inside a car.
"This growing control and exercise of power by Alvarado-Gil further conditioned (Chad) into an unequal and subservient position," the lawsuit states.
Alvarado-Gil filed her suit in response to Chad's — claiming that she hired him as her chief of staff after he managed her successful bid to represent the Central California district in 2022.
But within three months, she had regrets because of his frequent absences and "cognitive defects" caused by suspected prescription drug and alcohol abuse, her lawsuit charges.
In January, Chad's legal team filed a motion seeking to dismiss Alvarado-Gil's cross-complaint, claiming it's a "retribution campaign" that "fails to set forth facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action."
His lawyers insist the politician's allegations about Chandra's death are "innuendo and conspiracy theories."
A hearing on Chad's motion is scheduled for July 24.
The California Senate Rules Committee has cleared Alvarado-Gil of the sexual harassment accusations.
A press release submitted by her spokesman states the panel determined there was "no substantiation" to the allegations.