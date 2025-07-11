EXCLUSIVE: Gary Condit's Son Blows Chandra Levy Cold Case Wide Open — as Dad of Slain FBI Intern Speaks Out for the First Time

The filing charges that Alvarado-Gil "lived in constant fear" of Chad and his extended family because she understood them "to potentially be involved" in Chandra's tragic death.

A 2001 investigation revealed that Gary's jail-hardened brother was once eyed in Chandra's killing because he was known to be called on to carry out tasks for his powerful sibling.

"Darrell would do anything for money — especially if Gary asked him to do it," Darrell's former prison mate Stanley Buchanan said in 2001.

Levy says he doesn't know if authorities are "checking" into Alvarado-Gil's allegation.

"It would make sense that she would report it to police," he reasons.

"They should start an investigation — but I can't force them to do anything."