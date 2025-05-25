EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp's Traumatized Dad John 'Getting Cozy With Ex Meg Ryan Again' As he's 'Desperate for Emotional Support'

Traumatized John Mellencamp is a wreck as his daughter Teddi battles for her life against deadly cancer, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the devastated crooner has turned to ex-galpal Meg Ryan for emotional support.

Sources tell us despite their history of bad blood, the 63-year-old You've Got Mail cutie has been a comforting friend to the heartbroken Jack and Diane rocker, 73.

"They were soul mates and meant a lot to each other for so many years, and even though Meg wanted nothing to do with him after the final break, they managed to reconnect after Teddi’s health crisis," our insider said.