EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken Teddi Mellencamp's Traumatized Dad John 'Getting Cozy With Ex Meg Ryan Again' As he's 'Desperate for Emotional Support'

Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp’s dad John, left, is turning to his ex Meg Ryan for comfort as his daughter, center, continues her brutal health fight.

May 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Traumatized John Mellencamp is a wreck as his daughter Teddi battles for her life against deadly cancer, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the devastated crooner has turned to ex-galpal Meg Ryan for emotional support.

Sources tell us despite their history of bad blood, the 63-year-old You've Got Mail cutie has been a comforting friend to the heartbroken Jack and Diane rocker, 73.

"They were soul mates and meant a lot to each other for so many years, and even though Meg wanted nothing to do with him after the final break, they managed to reconnect after Teddi’s health crisis," our insider said.

Source: MEGA

Meg Ryan is back in John Mellencamp's life as daughter Teddi, left, fights stage 4 cancer.

The insider added: "Now Meg's helping him to stay strong through this difficult time."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Teddi, 43, has been battling stage 4 cancer after a previously diagnosed melanoma spread to her brain and lungs.

Now, the stunning mom of three is battling to survive as she undergoes immunology and radiation following surgery to remove several tumors.

Source: JUSTICEMELLENCAMP/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Justice Mellencamp, left, has praised Ryan as the kindest of her father's former flames.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi and her sister Justice still think kindly of Ryan, who dated their dad on and off for a decade and were even engaged before their split in October 2019.

"She was the nicest. I mean, right off the bat. Well, compared to some other people Dad dated," Justice has said.

Teddi's also gushed about Ryan: "We love her. Things happened, but we were ecstatic and we still are. Like, she's such a good person in all of our lives. So yeah, we appreciate Meg always."

Source: MEGA

The pair are close again despite previous bad blood.

Now, in Mellencamp’s hour of despair, our source said: "John needs someone like Meg to hold him up because frankly, he's a mess and worried sick about Teddi."

The insider added: "A lot of people around Meg may not think it’s a great idea to get so close again, considering he broke her heart a thousand times. Her friends are wary about his intentions.

"He made a habit of messing with her head over the years, but he seems to have mellowed out. And Meg's not going to let an old friend down in his time of need, no matter how badly he may have treated her in the past."

