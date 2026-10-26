Brooke Hogan Blasts Sale of Late Dad Hulk Hogan’s Mansion as 'Dirty Money' as Family Feud Explodes
Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Brooke Hogan is speaking out after her late father Hulk Hogan's Clearwater, Fla., mansion sold for $5.9 million, saying the property represented years of memories and accusing unnamed people of profiting from his death.
In Instagram Stories shared Oct. 25, Brooke wrote, "Enjoy your dirty money. You took my dad." She also questioned whether people who publicly honored the wrestling icon had supported him during his final health struggles.
Hulk died at 71 in July 2025. His estate listed the Clearwater Beach mansion for nearly $11 million in January before the property underwent several price cuts and sold in October.
Why Is Brooke Hogan Calling Her Father's Mansion 'Dirty Money'?
Brooke described the house as a place filled with memories of her father and his former wife, Jennifer McDaniel. She recalled cooking with Hulk, watching "Jerry Springer," playing music, and crying together.
"I'd sit next to him for hours in the chair he died in," she wrote, describing the emotional significance of the property.
Brooke also said the home was where Hulk and McDaniel had envisioned growing old together. After sharing a photo marked "SOLD," she wrote that the property was now "Sold for profit," adding that it had been "used for f***ing everyone else's gain."
Her posts did not identify a person whom she believed improperly benefited from the sale. The $5.9 million transaction itself is a reported real estate sale, while Brooke's statements about people profiting from her father's death are her allegations.
How Much Did Hulk Hogan's Florida Properties Sell For?
The five-bedroom Clearwater mansion sold for $5.9 million after being listed at $10.98 million in January. Three reductions eventually brought the asking price to $6.9 million before the sale.
Hogan bought the main residence for about $3.33 million in 2012. The neighboring three-bedroom cottage, purchased for $1.6 million in 2016, separately sold for $2.8 million. It is unclear whether the same buyer purchased both properties.
The homes were associated with Hogan and McDaniel, and the real estate was not included in the assets detailed in the probate filing that named Nick Hogan as the estate's sole beneficiary.
What Did Brooke Say About People Who Attended Hulk Hogan's Tribute?
Brooke also posted a photo connected to WWE's tribute to her father and questioned whether those pictured had spent meaningful time with him while he was hospitalized.
"Not ONE of these people stayed longer than an hour in the hospital... if they even showed," she wrote.
She then accused people of appearing "AT the end" "To collect," before adding, "Enjoy your dirty money. You took my dad." Her claims about the individuals' hospital visits have not been independently established.
Brooke later clarified that she was not targeting WWE stars as a group. "I don't have beef with the stars of WWE. Nor did I say that," she wrote, explaining that her criticism included people she considered friends and family.
How Did Brooke and Hulk Hogan's Family Feud Begin?
Brooke and her father were estranged before his death, and the family's financial tensions had already surfaced publicly. In 2023, Brooke asked to be removed from Hulk's will, saying she wanted to avoid a future fight over his money.
The final amendment, dated July 28, 2023, excluded Brooke and her descendants as beneficiaries.
Court documents later identified Nick as the sole beneficiary of the probate estate, which was valued at nearly $5 million in reported assets. The Clearwater properties were not included in that filing, with reports noting they were held separately.
Brooke's latest posts tie the property sale to the memories she shared with her father and her longstanding concerns about the people around him. Her clarification also makes clear that her criticism should not be read as a blanket attack on WWE performers.