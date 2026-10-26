Brooke Hogan Blasts Sale of Late Dad Hulk Hogan’s Mansion as 'Dirty Money' as Family Feud Explodes

Brooke Hogan is speaking out after her late father Hulk Hogan's Clearwater, Fla., mansion sold for $5.9 million, saying the property represented years of memories and accusing unnamed people of profiting from his death.

In Instagram Stories shared Oct. 25, Brooke wrote, "Enjoy your dirty money. You took my dad." She also questioned whether people who publicly honored the wrestling icon had supported him during his final health struggles.

Hulk died at 71 in July 2025. His estate listed the Clearwater Beach mansion for nearly $11 million in January before the property underwent several price cuts and sold in October.