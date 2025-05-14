WWE Bosses Send Fans Wild By 'Announcing' Ring Stars of Future And Trademarking Four New Wrestler Names Including 'Adrenaline Drip'
They may be riding high at the moment – and have been for some time – but WWE shows no signs of stopping yet as they've filed trademarks that could potentially be the names of the next superstar to step into the ring.
Four trademarks – Adrenaline Drip, JC Mateo, King of the Lucas, and Jamar Hampton – were filed and has left fans thinking just what exactly is up the company's sleeve, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New WWE Blood?
According to a report, these four nicknames could be the moniker of upcoming wrestlers who have yet to be revealed to hardcore fans. WWE, however, already has some new shows, like LFG and Evolve, which will require more ring names – and may explain the reason for the trademarking.
The wrestling giant previously filed a trademark for the D1 name, which may be connected to their NIL (Next In Line) program, and also applied for a trademark for the Kalyx name, which is reportedly for referee Jessika Carr.
WWE is not done there as they are said to have also trademarked the Fraxiom ring name, which is the name of WWE NXT tag team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom.
Come On Down Adrenaline Drip?
Fans were quick to respond to the rush of moves as one person said: "Adrenaline Drip... that's definitely gonna get over with Twitter marks and video game nerds."
Another confused user added: "King of the Lucas? What is a Lucas?" while one reacted, "I really don't get why they spend that much money to secure names like Fraxiom"
"I need to know who Adrenaline Drip is!" a fan begged.
Chief content officer of WWE Paul Levesque, Triple H in the ring, has yet to comment on the potential moves.
WWE seems like they are on the verge of introducing a group of new superstars all while a notable name from the past is sparking concerns he may be nearing the end.
Ric Flair – one of the biggest names in the company's history – left fans buzzing over his health after an X user posted a photo of the wrestler with a cut across his forehead.
"Every time you see Flair he's got these random gashes on his forehead or black eyes. He needs to calm down."
Flair's son-in-law was quick to reply to the comment and said: "He had a skin cancer removed but go on."
However, the icon himself responded to the cancer rumors in a statement posted to the social media platform on May 5: "I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind.
"Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"
While Flair is still kicking it, another WWE legend from the past is not, as former wrestler Terry Brunk, better known as Sabu, died at the age of 60 last month.
Plenty of tributes poured in for Sabu, who was also known for his high-flying and wild daredevil antics. Taz, who spent years in the WWE and ECW, posted a heartbreaking response to his death.
"This breaks my heart. I would not have had the career that I have had, and I've been blessed to have, if it wasn't for Sabu," he wrote on X.
He continued: "That man got me over, and he didn't have to get me over, and he did. A great heart and soul. I'm gonna miss him immensely."