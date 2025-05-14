WWE Bosses Send Fans Wild By 'Announcing' Ring Stars of Future And Trademarking Four New Wrestler Names Including 'Adrenaline Drip'

According to a report, these four nicknames could be the moniker of upcoming wrestlers who have yet to be revealed to hardcore fans. WWE, however, already has some new shows, like LFG and Evolve, which will require more ring names – and may explain the reason for the trademarking.

The wrestling giant previously filed a trademark for the D1 name, which may be connected to their NIL (Next In Line) program, and also applied for a trademark for the Kalyx name, which is reportedly for referee Jessika Carr.

WWE is not done there as they are said to have also trademarked the Fraxiom ring name, which is the name of WWE NXT tag team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom.