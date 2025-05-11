Wrestling Legend and Former WWE Star Sabu Dead at 60 Only Weeks After the 'Death-Defying Maniac's' Final Match

Once dubbed "the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death-defying maniac", Sabu was known for his high-flying, daredevil antics, striving to push the limits in brutal matches filled with tables, ladders, chairs, and barbed wire. Sabu was a fixture in the ECW wrestling scene and cemented his legacy as a trailblazer during the 1990s hardcore wrestling boom.

The nephew of the legendary wrestler The Sheik, Sabu held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice, claimed the World Television Championship, and nabbed tag team titles three times, making a remarkable mark on the sport.

After an iconic career in independent promotions, Sabu made his WWE debut in 2006, shortly after the company acquired ECW and sought to revitalize the brand with a new weekly show.

He appeared at WrestleMania 23, where he was part of the historic ECW Originals team that triumphed over The New Breed in a thrilling eight-man tag team match on April 1, 2007. However, his WWE stint was brief, as he was released just a month later.

Sabu also made waves with stints in WCW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AAA, and he made a memorable return to the ring in 2023, enacting special enforcer duties during a match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho for AEW.