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Home > Exclusives > Brooke Hogan
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EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan Reveals Painful Rift with Late Father Hulk

Brooke Hogan opens up about her painful estrangement from late father, Hulk Hogan and their family rift.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan has opened up about her painful estrangement from late father, Hulk Hogan and their family rift.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Brooke Hogan said even though her family put on a happy face for their reality show, Hogan Knows Best, they were anything but behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She and her famous father, Hulk Hogan, weren't speaking for several years before he died at age 71 on July 24, 2025, after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Fla.

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Brooke Hogan Cut Out of Father's Will

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Brooke Hogan blamed Hulk Hogan's inner circle, including wife Sky Daily, for their strained relationship.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Brooke Hogan blamed Hulk Hogan's inner circle, including wife Sky Daily, for their strained relationship.

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He never got to meet the Brooke Knows Best alum's twins, who were just six months old when their grandfather died.

Brooke blames the company the wrestler was keeping for destroying their once close-knit bond. She said the controversial WWE star had astonishingly sided with his chosen family – including third wife Sky Daily, 48 – over his own flesh and blood.

After he died, she learned her father had coldly cut her out of his will, instead leaving $5 million in assets to her brother, Nick Hogan, his sole beneficiary.

Hulk's widow, Daily, a yoga instructor he wed in September 2023, also was left nothing.

"No surprise to me," was Brooke's reaction when told she wasn't in the will, adding that she didn't want to be.

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Hogan Family Feud Remains Unresolved

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Nick Hogan inherited $5 million in assets after Hulk Hogan reportedly left Brooke out of his will.
Source: DC2 / MPT / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Nick Hogan inherited $5million in assets after Hulk Hogan reportedly left Brooke out of his will.

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And since his death, the rifts between Brooke, 38, Nick, 36, and their mother, Linda Hogan, 67, remain unhealed.

"My family's narrative has always been like, 'Oh, we're so happy for Brooke. We're so proud of Brooke.' But it's really hard to see that same stock response when the reality behind closed doors is extremely different," she explained.

Brooke said she last spoke with her brother after their father's death when she asked him for a special cross Hulk used to wear. Instead, she said she received two cross necklaces she didn't even recognize.

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Brooke Claims Brother Nick Has 'Ghosted' Her

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Linda Hogan and her children, Brooke and Nick, remain estranged following Hulk's death.
Source: DH1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Linda Hogan and her children, Brooke and Nick, remain estranged following Hulk's death.

"Had our positions been reversed, I know how generous I planned to be with him. That's what hurts," she shared.

She's quick to point out: "The belongings aren't what ruptured the relationship; it was everything surrounding them.

"Since Dad's death, my brother has ghosted us while publicly embracing his position as the keeper of Dad's legacy, all while saying we're 'in a great place.' We don't even talk."

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