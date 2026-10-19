EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan Reveals Painful Rift with Late Father Hulk

He never got to meet the Brooke Knows Best alum's twins, who were just six months old when their grandfather died.

Brooke blames the company the wrestler was keeping for destroying their once close-knit bond. She said the controversial WWE star had astonishingly sided with his chosen family – including third wife Sky Daily, 48 – over his own flesh and blood.

After he died, she learned her father had coldly cut her out of his will, instead leaving $5 million in assets to her brother, Nick Hogan, his sole beneficiary.

Hulk's widow, Daily, a yoga instructor he wed in September 2023, also was left nothing.

"No surprise to me," was Brooke's reaction when told she wasn't in the will, adding that she didn't want to be.