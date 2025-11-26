Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Suicide Fears Mount After Ex Kevin Federline's Brutal Memoir 'Put Her in an Extremely Dark Place'

Source: MEGA

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Trainwreck Britney Spears is at rock bottom after ex-hubby Kevin Federline ripped her to shreds in a bombshell memoir – and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are terrified she'll decide to end it all.

"There are real worries building that Britney is feeling like she has precious little, if nothing left to live for and she could try to take her own life," revealed one worried insider. "Kevin's book is just the latest in a long list of setbacks and disasters she's had to contend with, but the growing worry is this is the one that could push her over the edge."

Kevin's Shocking Allegations

Source: MEGA

His memoir, titled You Thought You Knew, is a brutal takedown of the former pop princess.

In it, former dancer Federline, 47, paints the strung-out songbird, 43, as a deadbeat mom who snorted cocaine while pregnant and cheated on him during their marriage, including a steamy fling with a female dancer.

In another bombshell claim, Federline – who's the dad of Britney's two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19 – said the youngsters sometimes woke at night to find her standing quietly in the doorway with a knife in her hand.

As sources told RadarOnline.com, friends and family were already worried sick over the Toxic singer's welfare, as she has struggled with mental health issues for many years. Now the concern is reaching fever pitch as she faces the shameful aftermath of Federline's claims while pushing loved ones away and living like a recluse in her $12million California mansion.

Spears Fights Back

Source: MEGA

In statements posted on X amid the book's release, Spears said the "constant gaslighting" from her ex was "extremely hurtful and exhausting," and defended her relationship with her sons.

Meanwhile, her rep said: "Once again [Kevin] and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids."

Confided an insider: "Despite what a lot of people might think, Britney is an extremely proud and sensitive character. So the fact Kevin's painted her as this demonic, deadbeat mom while also reopening embarrassing wounds that occurred during their marriage has hit her hard and put her in an extremely dark place."

Source: MEGA

As readers know, Spears has a nonexistent relationship with her parents, especially dad Jamie Spears, whom she blames for draining her finances and placing her in a court-ordered conservatorship that lasted for 13 years, finally ending in 2021.

Since winning freedom, she's lurched from one bad romance to another, most recently splitting with convicted felon Paul Soliz Jr., following a stormy 14-month marriage to model and actor Sam Asghari, 31.

Friends have repeatedly expressed fears about her inability to take care of herself, pointing out that she spends most of her time spinning in circles at home while posting zany dance videos to social media.

Spears' Dwindling Fortune

Source: MEGA

Her fortune, once valued at $200million, has dwindled dramatically as she fritters away her savings and treats herself and hangers-on to five-star vacations.

Spears – who became a pop culture phenomenon with her 1998 song… Baby One More Time – has also been hitting the bottle, sources said, in a bid to numb the pain of her dysfunctional day-to-day life.

Sources also explained how she's living in squalor, with festering piles of dog feces visible in the background of her videos and ignoring her personal hygiene.

Spears' Relationship With Her Sons Hanging By A Thread

Source: MEGA

Worse still, Spears' relationship with her sons is said to be hanging by a thread as she believes they've been poisoned against her by Federline.

Added an insider: "These are horrific times for Britney and it's hard to see how she'll be able to lift herself up again.

"What she needs more than anything is support and one-on-one time with her family. They care deeply about her and are at their wit's end seeing her continuing decline.

"Everyone's just hoping this doesn't get any more depressing and Britney somehow finds a reason to smile and enjoy life again. But the way things are going it's looking very dark right now, to say the least."

