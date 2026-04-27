Britney Spears' Life or Death Crisis Exposed — From How She Was 'Running With Drug Dealers' Before DUI Arrest to Her Deadly Obsessions

"Behind bars, the moment hit hard. 'Being in jail was a whole new low point for Britney,'" a source told RadarOnline.com, confirming reports the 44-year-old music icon was extremely emotional.

"She was sobbing nonstop and having horrible panic attacks." Cops released her around 6 a.m.

Now – four years after convincing a judge to end the restrictive conservatorship that controlled her life and finances for nearly 14 years in the wake of a mental health crisis – the pop star is facing a frightening new low point.

Following her DUI arrest, claims surfaced she was telling people she had a 0.06 blood alcohol content – under the legal limit of 0.08 – though officers also allegedly found Adderall, a stimulant ADHD medication, Spears had recently purchased in Mexico, according to TMZ.

"Britney's in a dire situation. Her life has been spiraling for a while but now it really does look like she's hit bottom again," said the source. "People in her world are all saying she desperately needs rehab as she's incapable of controlling her demons and seems to be on a path toward total self-destruction."