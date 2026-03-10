Britney Spears 'on Edge' at Prospect of Dad Jamie Returning to her Life after DUI Arrest — 'She Will Always View her Father as a Villain'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, is bracing herself for her former conservator to get back in touch to check on her well-being following her latest crisis.

Britney Spears is "on edge" at the prospect of dad Jamie reconnecting with her in light of the star's DUI arrest , according to new claims.

Jamie wants to 'find some middle ground' with his estranged daughter.

According to PageSix , the friend claims Britney's sons, Sean Preston , 20, and Jayden , 19, have been supportive voices of Jamie, 73, and the possibility of their grandpa reconciling with their mom.

A pal says: "He wants the chance to be able to talk with her and find some middle ground."

She feels "antagonized" by efforts from her family to get the two speaking again, as Jamie — who ran Britney’s conservatorship for 12 years — "doesn't want to remain disconnected from his daughter" anymore.

Britney is being urged by other members of her family to end rift with father.

The insider said: "Even the boys have gotten back into their grandad’s life after some tough times.

"They would welcome a united family despite all the years of drama."

However, the Toxic singer has a deep disdain for Jamie and the thought of a reconciliation feels her with dread.

The source said: "There is long-term hatred and loathing that may never be overcome.

"Jamie puts Britney on edge, and her moods get deeply dark around the prospect of him being in her life … despite efforts by people in her life for some reunion.

"That has increased in recent months with the boys being around more. There is a direct correlation between that stress and Britney turning to alcohol to numb that pain.

"Sadly she will always view her father as a villain, because of how she felt trapped and controlled within the conservatorship."