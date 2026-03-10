Your tip
Britney Spears 'on Edge' at Prospect of Dad Jamie Returning to her Life after DUI Arrest — 'She Will Always View her Father as a Villain'

picture of Britney Spears and Jamie Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is 'on edge' at the prospect of reconnecting with dad Jamie following her DUI arrest last week.

March 10 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is "on edge" at the prospect of dad Jamie reconnecting with her in light of the star's DUI arrest, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, is bracing herself for her former conservator to get back in touch to check on her well-being following her latest crisis.

Why Does Jamie Want To Reconcile With Daughter?

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Jamie wants to 'find some middle ground' with his estranged daughter.

She feels "antagonized" by efforts from her family to get the two speaking again, as Jamie — who ran Britney’s conservatorship for 12 years — "doesn't want to remain disconnected from his daughter" anymore.

A pal says: "He wants the chance to be able to talk with her and find some middle ground."

According to PageSix, the friend claims Britney's sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, have been supportive voices of Jamie, 73, and the possibility of their grandpa reconciling with their mom.

Britney's Family Want To End Feud

picture of Jamie Spears and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney is being urged by other members of her family to end rift with father.

The insider said: "Even the boys have gotten back into their grandad’s life after some tough times.

"They would welcome a united family despite all the years of drama."

However, the Toxic singer has a deep disdain for Jamie and the thought of a reconciliation feels her with dread.

The source said: "There is long-term hatred and loathing that may never be overcome.

"Jamie puts Britney on edge, and her moods get deeply dark around the prospect of him being in her life … despite efforts by people in her life for some reunion.

"That has increased in recent months with the boys being around more. There is a direct correlation between that stress and Britney turning to alcohol to numb that pain.

"Sadly she will always view her father as a villain, because of how she felt trapped and controlled within the conservatorship."

Why Did Britney Hate Conservatorship Deal?

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The singer felt trapped by the restrictions placed on her during the conservatorship.

The insider adds: "She hated having to adhere to regular doctor visits, therapy sessions, and medication plans. That is understandable for someone who is dealing with a bipolar condition.

"Obviously, a father overseeing the principle of that process is a tricky situation — not least emotionally — but her condition needed some medical supervision."

Another source connected to the family told how Jamie "has suffered with health severely in recent years" and "is deeply hurt at how his daughter refuses to consider ever speaking to him again."

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney is 'terrified her dad 'will somehow regain the conservatorship,' according to insiders.

"He held out hope when his life seemed in a perilous state that his daughter would visit him," the source noted, "but that never happened."

While the #FreeBritney movement presented the singer's father as the villain, family friends claim that "Jamie only ever wanted to keep his daughter alive, and also financially solvent, in that order."

"Jamie has consistently told those around him that he remains proud that he did 'save Britney’s life,' no matter how the public may feel," the family friends add.

They also alleged that there’s been "various failed attempts" to reunite Jamie and Britney, who "seems terrified" that her dad "will somehow regain the conservatorship, which obviously is a very challenging legal task and something Jamie doesn’t have the energy to consider."

