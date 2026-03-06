Spears' Spiral: Troubled Pop Star Britney Sparked Fresh Fears With X-Rated Dancing Video On Now-Deleted Instagram Account Just Days Before Arrest

As Radar reported, Spears was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, for a DUI in Ventura County, California. She was handcuffed at approximately 9:30 pm.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records, she has already been released. In the wake of the arrest, she deleted her Instagram account, while her manager, Cade Hudson, provided a statement to TMZ.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he shared. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."