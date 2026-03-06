Spears' Spiral: Troubled Pop Star Britney Sparked Fresh Fears With X-Rated Dancing Video On Now-Deleted Instagram Account Just Days Before Arrest
March 5 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Troubled pop star Britney Spears sparked fresh fears with an X-rated video on her now-deleted Instagram account days before she was arrested for a DUI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, February 25, the princess of pop, 44, danced to Clean Bandit's Rockabye in what seemed to be her dining room.
Britney Spears' Troubling Video Revealed
In the clip, she donned a purple lacy bodysuit, which she paired with boots. As she sashayed around, she had a nip slip, but that didn't stop her from continuing to dance.
When posting the clip, she covered up her breasts with a red emoji, captioning the post with a sword and rose emoji.
Her assets were also exposed in a video she shared on Monday, February 23. Like the other clip, she covered it with a red emoji.
Britney Spears' Arrest Details
As Radar reported, Spears was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, for a DUI in Ventura County, California. She was handcuffed at approximately 9:30 pm.
According to Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records, she has already been released. In the wake of the arrest, she deleted her Instagram account, while her manager, Cade Hudson, provided a statement to TMZ.
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he shared. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
As Radar recently shared, Spears previously sold her entire music catalog due to her concerns she was on the edge of a financial crisis.
While the sum she sold her catalog for was not reported, it's rumored to be in the $200million range.
"People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month," a source claimed, detailing why she sold her catalog. "Her money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her."
The insider went on to note Spears was close to losing it all if she had not opted to make the tough call to sell her music catalog.
"She sold the rights because she was in danger of going broke," they shared at the time. "It was a way to stop the bleeding before it was too late."
Another insider alleged the famous pop star had "pulled millions from pension and savings accounts, borrowed against the house, and piled up debts that still haven't been settled."
They elaborated: "But when anyone tries to talk sense to her about her spending, she brushes them off and acts like they're crazy to worry that she'll ever run out of cash. She insists on living like she's still on top of the world."