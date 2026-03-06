EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Set for Ultimate Nepo Baby Gift' to Trolled Daughter 'To Make Her Feel Better After Modeling Mockery'

The appearance marked the teenager's latest step into the fashion world after making her runway debut in 2024 at Paris Fashion Week. But the show also ignited a wave of online criticism, with social media users questioning her technique and accusing the industry of promoting celebrity children because of their famous parents.

Kidman shares Sunday Rose with her country singer ex-husband, Keith Urban, 58.

Sources close to the family claim the backlash has left Kidman deeply angry and determined to boost her daughter's confidence after what was meant to be a celebratory moment turned sour.

One insider told us: "Nicole was thrilled to see Sunday stepping onto a runway of that scale, so the tone of the online reaction caught her completely off guard. She feels the criticism aimed at a 17-year-old crossed a line, and she has been looking for ways to remind Sunday how proud she is of her."