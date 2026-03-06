EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Set for Ultimate Nepo Baby Gift' to Trolled Daughter 'To Make Her Feel Better After Modeling Mockery'
March 5 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is said to be planning what insiders have told RadarOnline.com will be the "ultimate nepo baby gift" for her daughter, Sunday Rose, after the teenager was mocked online following a high-profile appearance at New York Fashion Week.
The Hollywood actress, 58, was celebrating a milestone moment as the 17-year-old walked the runway for the Calvin Klein Fall 2026 show in New York.
Nicole Kidman Reminds Daughter 'How Proud She Is of Her'
The appearance marked the teenager's latest step into the fashion world after making her runway debut in 2024 at Paris Fashion Week. But the show also ignited a wave of online criticism, with social media users questioning her technique and accusing the industry of promoting celebrity children because of their famous parents.
Kidman shares Sunday Rose with her country singer ex-husband, Keith Urban, 58.
Sources close to the family claim the backlash has left Kidman deeply angry and determined to boost her daughter's confidence after what was meant to be a celebratory moment turned sour.
One insider told us: "Nicole was thrilled to see Sunday stepping onto a runway of that scale, so the tone of the online reaction caught her completely off guard. She feels the criticism aimed at a 17-year-old crossed a line, and she has been looking for ways to remind Sunday how proud she is of her."
Another source close to the family said: "Nicole is now considering something very special to lift Sunday's spirits – the kind of gesture only someone with her resources can pull off. Friends jokingly call it the ultimate nepo baby gift, but for Nicole, it is simply about protecting her daughter and helping her regain confidence.
"Her gift is set to be a part of her next movie or TV project, and she wants to get Sunday trained up in front of the camera so she is ready to blow away her critics."
A second insider added: "Nicole knows the fashion world can be brutal, but she wants Sunday to remember that one runway show does not define her. She is determined to make sure this experience does not discourage her from pursuing modeling if that is what she wants."
Critics Go Off on Monday Sunday Rose: 'Kind of Weird!'
Sunday Rose appeared on the catwalk wearing an oversized beige trench coat with large brown leather lapels layered over a buttoned-up shirt. The look was styled with white gloves, a brown clutch, and slouchy brown leather boots with heels, while her hair was worn down and swept back from her face.
Kidman later posted footage from the moment on Instagram, writing simply: "New York Baby."
But the appearance quickly sparked debate online, with critics targeting the teenager's runway style and accusing the fashion industry of favoritism toward celebrity families.
One critic spat: "Nepotism is revolting," and another commenter said: "Just stomping around."
A third user wrote about Sunday: "Looks like she's on her way to talk to her mom about her dad."
"I love, love, love Nicole… but Sunday Rose looks kinda weird as a model," a troll sneered.
A further critic said: "She walks like a pony! She's not a model!"
Debate Over Nepotism in Fashion Industry
Fashion professionals note that runway walking is a technical skill often refined over time, with many models spending seasons developing their posture, pacing, and signature style.
Sunday Rose began modeling at 16 and first appeared on a major runway during Paris Fashion Week in 2024, when she walked in the Miu Miu Spring/Summer show. She later secured a campaign with the Italian luxury fashion house, marking a significant breakthrough early in her career.
Her debut also generated discussion about celebrity influence in fashion. The Miu Miu show lineup included Amelia Grey Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, as well as Eliot Sumner, the child of musician Sting and Trudie Styler.