EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was Bob Barker's Sex Slave' — Inside 'Price is Right' Host's Sordid Life After Sexual Harassment Allegations Before His Death

Barker, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 99, is the subject of E!'s two-part Dirty Rotten Scandals docuseries, which explores the allegations and accusations backstage at the beloved game show.

But Radar exposed the real Barker years ago, after former model Dian Parkinson claimed the white-haired host "put her through hell" by allegedly forcing her into s-- acts.

A friend of the now 81-year-old told Radar: "She said, 'I sacrificed my body to keep my job. I was Bob Barker's s-- slave, and there was nothing I could do about it.'"

Parkinson claimed the at-the-time 70-year-old TV star threatened to have her fired from her job unless she submitted to his sexual demands.

"She told me, 'Bob laid it on the line, he said that if I wanted to keep my job on the show, I'd have to give him what he wanted,'" the close friend alleged. "Dian said he'd call her into his dressing room for s-- between shows. She told me he mostly wanted oral s-- and she gave in to Bob to protect her job."