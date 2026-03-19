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EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was Bob Barker's Sex Slave' — Inside 'Price is Right' Host's Sordid Life After Sexual Harassment Allegations Before His Death

dian parkinson, bob barker
Source: cbs; mega

Diane Parkinson said Bob Barker made her life 'a living hell.'

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March 19 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Bob Barker was a "monster" who allegedly forced at least one model on The Price is Right to have s--f with him against her will, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The legendary game show host has been attacked by a bevy of his so-called "Barker's Beauties" in a new documentary that reignites his sexual harassment allegations.

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''I Sacrificed My Body to Keep My Job'

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dian parkinson, bob barker
Source: cbs

Dian Parkinson was a model on 'The Price is Right' in the 80s.

Barker, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 99, is the subject of E!'s two-part Dirty Rotten Scandals docuseries, which explores the allegations and accusations backstage at the beloved game show.

But Radar exposed the real Barker years ago, after former model Dian Parkinson claimed the white-haired host "put her through hell" by allegedly forcing her into s-- acts.

A friend of the now 81-year-old told Radar: "She said, 'I sacrificed my body to keep my job. I was Bob Barker's s-- slave, and there was nothing I could do about it.'"

Parkinson claimed the at-the-time 70-year-old TV star threatened to have her fired from her job unless she submitted to his sexual demands.

"She told me, 'Bob laid it on the line, he said that if I wanted to keep my job on the show, I'd have to give him what he wanted,'" the close friend alleged. "Dian said he'd call her into his dressing room for s-- between shows. She told me he mostly wanted oral s-- and she gave in to Bob to protect her job."

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Getting Away From That 'Monster Bob Barker'

dian parkinson
Source: CBS

She sued the famous game show host for sexual harassment.

"She told me, 'Bob Barker made my life a nightmare," the insider continued. "Dian said Barker always called himself 'Daddy' and called his dressing room 'Daddy's Room.' She told me that for more than three years, he forced her to have s-- against her will."

She claimed: "After he had his way with her, he'd dismiss her and take a nap. Dian once told me: 'I feel like a s-- toy, something for him to play with and throw away when he's finished.'"

Dian claimed Barker's sexual abuse left her with a bleeding ulcer, and she quit to save her life in June 1993.

"I told everyone I left to pursue other avenues of my career," she told the friend. "But my doctors told me it was the show and possible death — or quit ... The only answer was to get away from that monster Bob Barker."

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Bob Barker Denied the Charges

bob barker
Source: mega

Barker was trashed by his former model co-stars.

Parkinson filed an $8million lawsuit against Barker and show producers for sexual harassment in 1994, but she was forced to drop the suit in April 1995 due to legal costs.

However, Barker barked back, disputing the claim, insisting: "I didn't force Dian Parkinson to have s--. She aggressively pursued ME, and told other people on the set she was going to be the next Mrs. Bob Barker!"

The game show host told reporters she had demanded a hefty $8million payoff, then threatened to take him to court after he refused to pay.

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Bob Barker
Source: MEGA

He denied all of the allegations.

"Dian is a user out for financial reward," fumed the star at the time, who admitted to having an affair with her after his wife's passing.

"Dian flirted with me for years. A long list of people will testify that she was very affectionate with me on the set," Barker claimed to the outlet. "She's come into my dressing room wearing only a robe, and she'd be all over me — sitting on my lap and running her fingers through my hair.

"My make-up artist and hairdresser would have to ask her to stop so they could do their jobs!"

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