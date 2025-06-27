EXCLUSIVE: Why Angelina Jolie is 'Heartbroken' Over Brad Pitt 'Culling' Two of Their Kids From His Life — 'He Thinks He's The Victim'

A source told us she had made the admission, which comes nearly a decade after Jolie and Pitt's explosive split in 2016, which triggered one of Hollywood's most acrimonious custody battles.

Though their divorce was finalized in 2019, the fallout from the eight-year legal war continues to fracture the once-tight family.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

A source close to the family told RadarOnline.com Pitt, 61, has resigned himself to what he sees as a "permanent" estrangement from Maddox and Pax, both of whom are now adults and no longer maintain any contact with their father.

"He's devastated, but he's starting to realize that things with the older boys can’t be repaired," the insider added. "He thinks they've been turned against him.

"People forget how close he used to be with both boys. He gave them the world, and now it's as if he’s been erased from their lives."

The turning point, insiders say, may have come earlier this month when Pax was photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont visibly intoxicated before heading to a strip club.