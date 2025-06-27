EXCLUSIVE: Why Angelina Jolie is 'Heartbroken' Over Brad Pitt 'Culling' Two of Their Kids From His Life — 'He Thinks He's The Victim'
Angelina Jolie has spoken of her sadness after Brad Pitt "gave up" on his relationship with their two eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I'm just heartbroken," the 50-year-old actress has told friends – but has insisted she has "always done" what she believed was right for her six children.
Brutal Fall-Out
A source told us she had made the admission, which comes nearly a decade after Jolie and Pitt's explosive split in 2016, which triggered one of Hollywood's most acrimonious custody battles.
Though their divorce was finalized in 2019, the fallout from the eight-year legal war continues to fracture the once-tight family.
Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
A source close to the family told RadarOnline.com Pitt, 61, has resigned himself to what he sees as a "permanent" estrangement from Maddox and Pax, both of whom are now adults and no longer maintain any contact with their father.
"He's devastated, but he's starting to realize that things with the older boys can’t be repaired," the insider added. "He thinks they've been turned against him.
"People forget how close he used to be with both boys. He gave them the world, and now it's as if he’s been erased from their lives."
The turning point, insiders say, may have come earlier this month when Pax was photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont visibly intoxicated before heading to a strip club.
Pax Panic
Combined with two e-bike accidents in the past year – including one crash where he allegedly suffered a minor brain injury – Pitt viewed the behavior as the "final straw" our source said.
They added: "He's completely detached from Pax at this point – he sees his behavior as a reflection of his true character.
"Brad truly believes there's no way to repair their relationship."
The rift dates back years.
In 2020, Pax posted a Father's Day message calling Pitt a "world-class a--hole" and accusing him of making his younger children "tremble with fear."
The comment, sources say, was like a "knife to Brad's heart."
Their estrangement stems from an alleged incident on a private jet in 2016, when Maddox, then 15, was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Pitt.
The next day, Jolie filed for divorce.
Allegations about the altercation were revived in 2022 during a legal dispute over the former couple’s French vineyard, Château Miraval.
Abuse Claim
Jolie’s legal team accused Pitt of physical abuse – a claim he has consistently denied.
The FBI later cleared him of wrongdoing.
While Pitt's bond with his younger children remains strained, some communication continues.
He was reportedly rocked when Shiloh, 19, legally dropped 'Pitt' from her surname, following the lead of Zahara and Vivienne, both of whom now go by 'Jolie' in public.
Still, Pitt hasn’t given up entirely.
"He's being extremely cautious," the source said. "But he still holds onto hope when it comes to the younger kids."
Jolie, as always, remains a consistent presence in the children's lives.
"She's only ever been the protective mom," a source close to the actress told us.
They added: "She thinks she has given them the freedom they need, and things like bike crashes and a drunken night out are going to come with that when you are dealing with teens growing up.
"So Ange hates that Brad is using these things to cut ties with his kids. She also hates the way he has been portraying himself as a victim in all this."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Pitt told how he was driven to drink and AA by the impact of his divorce from Jolie.