EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Diagnosed With Health Anxiety' — After We Revealed She Is Begging Brad Pitt for Winery War Truce Over Her Horrifying Cancer Fears
Angst-ridden Angelina Jolie has been diagnosed with health anxiety – as she frets her long-running battle with her ex Brad Pitt will give her cancer.
RadarOnline.com has revealed how the pin-thin actress, 49, is desperately calling for a truce in her marathon legal battle with ex-husband Pitt over their French winery Château Miraval as she is "gripped with fear" the stress of the fight will spark cancer.
Brutal Fear
A source has now told us: "This fear is only the tip of the iceberg. Pals say she is riddled with fears about contracting all sorts of illnesses, and has been told by professionals to seek help for health anxiety.
"She's not sick, but it's a really serious mental condition as it can eat away at sufferers who start thinking they are sick all the time.
"Given her past battles with illness, it's understandable, but her inner circle want her to seek therapy – and fast."
A different insider previously told RadarOnline.com about the reason behind her reaching out to Pitt to call off his legal dogs over their winery fight: "Ange is filled with fear the negative energy will cause deadly diseases, including cancer.
"She's sent Brad messages through a mediator asking for a truce. She wants to move on with her life."
Experts including the Anxiety & Depression Association of America define health anxiety as when you spend so much time worrying you're ill, or going to get ill, that it starts to take over your life. It's related to obsessive compulsive disorder.
One doctor, who has not treated Jolie, said: "Angelina is a prime candidate for this disorder. She clearly has a massively stressful life and huge family to look after, so she will naturally worry anyway about not getting sick for the sake of her kids.
"But her past health battles mean her profile is typical of a sufferer of this condition – which can be treated with therapy and medication if it gets severe enough."
'Brad Stop' Plea
The insider said Jolie initiated contact with Pitt, 60, fearing the relentless legal disputes might jeopardize her well-being, especially given her medical history.
In 2013, the star underwent a preventive double mastectomy after doctors estimated she had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer.
She wrote in an essay after the grueling procedure: "I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could."
Pitt described her decision as "absolutely heroic."
Their legal conflict intensified in 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her 50 percent stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, without his consent.
Pitt alleged that the sale breached an agreement requiring mutual approval before selling shares and claimed Jolie's sale was "vindictive," accusing her of attempting to damage the winery's reputation by associating it with a Russian oligarch amid geopolitical tensions.
Jolie's legal team countered no such agreement existed and that she had the right to sell her shares independently.
Legal Quagmire
EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Lie Revealed George Wendt Told Fans When they Spotted Him Stocking Up on Beer — After We Told How 'Cheers' Icon 'Ate and Drank Himself to Death'
In a statement, the actress' attorney Paul Murphy said: "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."
Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, which are set to go to trial and could extend until 2026, sources close to Jolie insist she wants it "out of her life."
A friend told RadarOnline.com: "Angelina reached out to Brad in a message one night when she had a few glasses of wine, and it all snowballed from there into a full-blown plea for a truce."
The ex-couple, who were together for 12 years and share six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 – have faced numerous challenges since their separation in 2016.
Jolie filed for divorce following an incident on a private flight, alleging Pitt had been abusive – claims he has always denied.
Their divorce was finalized in December 2024, but disputes over custody and assets, including the winery, have dragged out the split into one of Hollywood's most sour-grapes splits.
Jolie has also been consulting spiritual healers who advised her to eliminate "poison" from her life.
A source said: "Angelina's been intent on living a healthy life since she got a double mastectomy in 2013 to reduce her chances of breast cancer.
"She realized her fight with Brad and the stress could make her ill and thought it was time to call it a day on their fight and work with him on custody arrangements that would keep their whole family happy."
Jolie is now planning to also quit America for a fresh start in Colombia to "rid herself of the past," another source told us.