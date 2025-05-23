EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Diagnosed With Health Anxiety' — After We Revealed She Is Begging Brad Pitt for Winery War Truce Over Her Horrifying Cancer Fears

A source has now told us: "This fear is only the tip of the iceberg. Pals say she is riddled with fears about contracting all sorts of illnesses, and has been told by professionals to seek help for health anxiety.

"She's not sick, but it's a really serious mental condition as it can eat away at sufferers who start thinking they are sick all the time.

"Given her past battles with illness, it's understandable, but her inner circle want her to seek therapy – and fast."

A different insider previously told RadarOnline.com about the reason behind her reaching out to Pitt to call off his legal dogs over their winery fight: "Ange is filled with fear the negative energy will cause deadly diseases, including cancer.

"She's sent Brad messages through a mediator asking for a truce. She wants to move on with her life."

Experts including the Anxiety & Depression Association of America define health anxiety as when you spend so much time worrying you're ill, or going to get ill, that it starts to take over your life. It's related to obsessive compulsive disorder.

One doctor, who has not treated Jolie, said: "Angelina is a prime candidate for this disorder. She clearly has a massively stressful life and huge family to look after, so she will naturally worry anyway about not getting sick for the sake of her kids.

"But her past health battles mean her profile is typical of a sufferer of this condition – which can be treated with therapy and medication if it gets severe enough."