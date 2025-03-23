EXCLUSIVE: How Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur Enjoyed a Bond That Couldn't Be Broken – When Their Intimate Friendship Was Nearly a Bitter Broadway Rivalry

What could have been a bitter Broadway rivalry instead became the beginning of a lifelong friendship between future TV legends Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Murder, She Wrote and The Golden Girls icons met on the stage when they appeared in the 1966 Broadway blockbuster Mame. Lansbury was the bon vivant title character, and Arthur played her hard-drinking BFF Vera Charles.

The pair took to heart the song in the second act, in which Lansbury calls Arthur her "bosom buddy."