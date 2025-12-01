EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten Comedy Series Featuring Savage and 'Prophetic' Gags About Andrew Windsor and Meghan Markle Becomes a Hit All Over Again Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fallout
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
The Windsors is enjoying an unexpected revival as viewers rediscover its sharply drawn caricatures of the royal family, with its ruthless gags about Andrew Windsor and Meghan Markle suddenly feeling uncomfortably timely amid renewed scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein's network.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the renewed attention comes as the little-seen skit show – a scripted Channel 4 satire that first aired in April 2016 – is surging back up streaming charts in the wake of the Epstein documents fallout.
The Over-The-Top Soap Opera
Andrew Windsor, 65, is again become a focal point of public debate over his associations with the sex trafficking pedophile.
It has led viewers to revisit the show's 2020 episodes, which skewered him and other Windsors with jokes that now look startlingly prescient.
Created by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, The Windsors reimagined life in the British royal family as an over-the-top soap opera, featuring exaggerated versions of Windsor, Markle, Charles, William, Harry, and others.
Resurfaced Scenes Strike New Nerve
But clips resurfacing online from season three – which aired just months after Epstein's death in 2019 – have stunned new audiences.
In one episode, the fictional Andrew declares: "This whole Epstein thing has put quite a dent in my, er, other income streams."
And the King Charles character responds: "Ah yes. Your nonce chum who hanged himself."
Windsor continues: "Hey, I used to go to his parties, fly on his jets and stay in his house – but I was never his friend."
A senior streaming executive said: "Viewers are flocking back because the jokes land differently now and look more savage than ever. What once seemed like far-fetched parody feels uncomfortably close to the public record, and that makes the series a hit again in the wake of scandal."
Another television insider said: "People want to understand how satire captured the mood years before the real crises unfolded. The show's writers tapped something in the culture, and audiences are realizing just how sharp that edge was."
The series also mocked Markle, now 44, and her 41-year-old husband Harry, whose departure from royal duties shook the monarchy.
In season three, the fictional Markle delivered speeches about mindfulness, avocados and the "power of yes," which William dismissed on-screen as: "Like a TED talk, only longer and more boring."
Parody Collides With Growing Fallout
One producer involved in the show's distribution said: "The revival isn't just about Andrew. It's the full package – the way the series jabbed at Meghan's brand language, the Sussexes' ambitions, the family rifts. It mirrors real life in ways viewers are only now appreciating more than when it was first shown."
The unexpected resurgence arrives as scrutiny intensifies over Windsor's past conduct.
He lost his HRH status and was stripped of honorary roles after what palace officials described as "serious lapses" of judgment surfaced in the aftermath of Epstein's death.
Court documents recently released in the United States this year placed renewed focus on Windsor's communications with Epstein, including emails in which he wrote that they were "in this together."
Andrew Denies All Allegations
Windsor denies all allegations of sexual misconduct.
Later episodes of The Windsors included a storyline in which Donald Trump attempted to entice Charles and Camilla to become King and Queen of America, and a 2023 Coronation Special that framed Markle, Harry, and Windsor's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as royal outcasts.
A streaming executive added: "It's rare for a satirical comedy to boomerang back into the zeitgeist like this. But the public mood is different now – and the show's boldness suddenly looks prophetic rather than jokey."