EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten Comedy Series Featuring Savage and 'Prophetic' Gags About Andrew Windsor and Meghan Markle Becomes a Hit All Over Again Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fallout

But clips resurfacing online from season three – which aired just months after Epstein's death in 2019 – have stunned new audiences.

In one episode, the fictional Andrew declares: "This whole Epstein thing has put quite a dent in my, er, other income streams."

And the King Charles character responds: "Ah yes. Your nonce chum who hanged himself."

Windsor continues: "Hey, I used to go to his parties, fly on his jets and stay in his house – but I was never his friend."

A senior streaming executive said: "Viewers are flocking back because the jokes land differently now and look more savage than ever. What once seemed like far-fetched parody feels uncomfortably close to the public record, and that makes the series a hit again in the wake of scandal."

Another television insider said: "People want to understand how satire captured the mood years before the real crises unfolded. The show's writers tapped something in the culture, and audiences are realizing just how sharp that edge was."

The series also mocked Markle, now 44, and her 41-year-old husband Harry, whose departure from royal duties shook the monarchy.

In season three, the fictional Markle delivered speeches about mindfulness, avocados and the "power of yes," which William dismissed on-screen as: "Like a TED talk, only longer and more boring."