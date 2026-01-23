'I Know Who Killed Charlie Kirk' — Controversial Podcaster Andrew Tate Makes Shocking Claims About Conservative Activist's Horrific Assassination
Jan. 23 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Andrew Tate has claimed he knows who killed Charlie Kirk in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The subject was broached when Tate was asked by Jack Neel on his podcast if he thinks Kirk was assassinated due to feminism.
Andrew Tate's Shocking Claims
Tate paused to give the question some consideration and then began responding, sharing, "Let’s talk as professionals here. Sorry for the pause. I'm just scanning what’s going to keep me alive. So I know who killed him. And the only person who is overtly giving theories as to who killed him publicly is Candace [Owens]."
Owens has been under fire for continuing to tout conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, and Tate explained why he feels she's "breathing," noting it's "because she is a woman and because she is Black."
"And the people in charge have thought, they’ve concluded, 'You know what, let a Black woman scream.' Most people will – even if they listen to her – it’s a black chick, and we’re just gonna let her scream into the air, and we’ll just put it down to black female hysterical actions. We’ll just put it down to that," he added.
Andrew Tate Insists People Can 'Pretend' Candace Owens Is Hysterical
Tate continued, saying they'll "get some bots on Twitter" and "get everyone to call her crazy and pretend he's hysterical."
"And we’ll pretend she's hysterical," he continued, "and we’ll push all of this narrative that she’s nuts with some paid influencers, and we’re gonna get everyone to call her crazy. Even if she’s right on the f------ money. Even if she gets it perfectly right. Even in one of her episodes, if she describes it perfectly, we’re just gonna convince everyone she’s nuts. Because she’s a Black chick."
Tate acknowledged that "if you're a man in a sharp suit" things could be different, as "there still is that degree of misogyny in the world where a man is taken a bit more seriously with some things."
Andrew Tate Says If Information Was Shared in a 'Different Tone' They Can't 'Call You Crazy'
Tate concluded by sharing that "if you get it right on the money with a different tone," they "can't really call you crazy."
"If you don’t give them the second life, if you don’t give them an easy layup, well, then, you pay the price," he added.
Amid all of her conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, Owens recently shared she was served a cease and desist letter by Turning Point USA.
Candace Owens Addresses Her C&D Letter
Owens discussed the C&D she received, sharing she told Turning Point USA they'd have "better luck keeping the sun from rising into the sky than trying to keep me from investigating Charlie Kirk's assassination."
"In other words," she elaborated, "Turning Point USA, you'd have better luck suing the sun. Get your lawyer to send a cease and desist to the sun, and you will have better luck in terms of getting it to stop than from getting me to look away from what happened to Charlie.
"That's how I feel, okay. And you can just take that as a fact. Take it to the bank. Do what you have to do. Get your donors. And I'm sure you've got a lot of them to fund whatever it is. I told my lawyer, 'Here's what we do. Go back to them and say, 'How much money do you want?'"
"It's gay to send a legal letter," she added. "It's very gay. You shouldn't do it. Especially if you can just pick up the phone and call someone.