Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Another Royal Scandal! Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Divorcing Wife Of 11 Years Shocking news comes after Prince Andrew’s sex scandal and Prince Harry’s ‘Megxit.’

Another royal scandal has hit the palace: Queen Elizabeth’s grandson is divorcing his wife of 11 years!

Peter Phillips and wife Autumn, announced their split via a statement to ITV.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” a spokesperson for the couple said. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one.”

Peter, 42, who is son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, married Canadian-born Autumn, 41, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008. They have two daughters together: Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7.

RadarOnline.com readers know Prince Harry said “I do”to Meghan Markle at the same chapel. Princess Eugenie also said “I do” to Jack Brooksbanks there, months later.

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla,” the statement continued. “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.”

The pair will continue raising their children in England, according to ITV.

News of the couple’s split and upcoming divorce comes after Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties. His decision came after a Jeffrey Epstein victim accused him of sexually abusing her. A judge dismissed the woman’s allegations due to lack of evidence and Andrew, 59, denied any wrongdoing.

The divorce news also comes after Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 35, left the royal family with wife Meghan, 38, to lead a more independent life.