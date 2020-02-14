Sorry Selena! Justin Fails To Respond To Gomez’s Revenge Songs In New Album ‘Changes’

Despite fans’ speculations, Justin Bieber failed to respond to ex Selena Gomez’s revenge music in his new album “Changes.”

The singer, 25, released his 17-track record on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, as a loving tribute to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In “All Around Me,” Bieber seems to admit that he was lost without Baldwin, 23.

“Not sure what I was doin’ before you / I quit tryin’ to figure it out,” he sings. “Open up my eyes to a feeling I can’t ignore/I need you all around me,” he sings. “Wouldn’t wanna be in any other place… I’ll make sure you’re comfortable/ You make sure I’m comfortable/ Our love’s unconditional.”

In “Habitual,” he seems to praise Baldwin for keeping him happy and sane.

“Flowers open/ When they feel the sunlight/ Moonrise, tides change/ right before our eyes/ Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips/ We’re each other’s vice,” Bieber sings.

In “Come Around Me,” the singer gets steamy when talking about his hot romance with the model.

“When you come around me/ Treat me like you miss me/ Even though you’ve been with me/ When you come around me, do me like you miss me. Even though you been with me,” he croons. “Who taught you how to drive stick? You’re fool with it/ Love the way you fool with it. And the way you motion/ Motion in my lap/ Love the way you move with it.”

In “Forever” featuring Post Malone and Clever, Bieber admits to being head-over-heels for Baldwin — whom he married in September 2018, and again one year later.

“You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes now,” he sings. “Better man, what you made me / Made me aware what I was missin’.’”

In the track “Take It Out On Me,” Bieber addresses the dark parts of marriage, seemingly assuring Baldwin that he’ll be there for her for better and for worse.

“Sometimes I don’t mind you havin’ the worst day/ Oh, no, I don’t./ All the stress turns into built-up energy/ Yes, it does./ On the edge, I’m your net, go on and fall back/ Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that,” he sings. “Let your frustrations out right here/ I’m your psychiatrist, let’s talk about it.”

Baldwin showed her appreciation for her hubby on Instagram. On Thursday, February 13, she shared a screenshot of the album on Spotify, to her Story. She also shared a screenshot of her listening to Bieber’s song “Available.”

“I’m available/ Yeah, for you I am/ Don’t mean to sound desperate/ But you made it like this/ Say I’m number one on your to do list/ I’m available/ I’m available,” the lyrics read. “Nothing like your hands on me/ Regret the moments that they’re off me and let it sink in/ Hear me talking, don’t ignore me/ I was just about to call it what you thinking/ Been thinking about you, can’t get this vision out my head/ Got a grip, I’m holding onto everything you say/ Ain’t making this up just to get you in my bed/ If you ain’t left yet, you can go ahead.”

Baldwin also gushed about Bieber in a sweet post. “Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES,” she wrote alongside a photo of Bieber’s “Changes” album cover.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez, 27, spilled her heart out to Bieber in her latest album, “Rare.” The 13-track record exposes details from her and Bieber’s four-year on-and-off romance and reveals Gomez’s heartbreak after Bieber left her for Baldwin.

“Rare” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 music chart, with Gomez calling it “the most important album I’ve ever released.”

Both Baldwin and Bieber stayed silent as Gomez dropped more and more bombshells about her broken romance with Bieber. And while fans assumed the Canadian star would eventually respond to his ex’s songs in his own way, he proved them wrong, instead taking the high road and showering wife Baldwin with love on Valentine’s Day.

“Changes” is Bieber’s first album release in five years.