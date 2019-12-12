Hands Off! Sabrina Parr & Lamar Odom Swear Off Sex Before Marriage Troubled former basketball player made the decision after consulting his pastor!

No nookie!

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom have sworn off sex entirely until they tie the knot!

Odom’s fiancee revealed the former basketball player made the decision after a conversation with his pastor.

“Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” she told Hollywood Life. “Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage.”

With respect for his counselor’s opinion and encouragement from Parr to make his own decision, Odom opted to refrain from sex and she went along with his plan as she “didn’t want him to develop opinions based on what I am doing or am not doing.”

The respect Odom has for his 32-year-old fiancee was also a contributing factor in his decision.

“One thing he told me was, the way I respect myself and the standards that I have, they’re very intriguing to him. So, it makes him want to honor me in that way. So, so far so good,” Parr said. “Since we’ve been engaged, since before we’ve gotten engaged we have been holding on strong, and the object is to do other things in place of sex. And what he’s seeing is without having sex, it improves our intimacy. We experience real intimacy when we’re not having sex.”

According to Parr, she and Odom’s abstinence makes him want “to rush the marriage,” but she is taking her time.

“I’m just in no rush. So, he’s doing very well with it, surprisingly. I just really thought this would be a struggle for him, just because he’s never had to abstain from sex before. I don’t think he’s ever considered it,” she said.

RadarOnline.com readers know Odom abstaining from sex is a complete contrast from his past.

As readers know, the 40-year-old star admitted he once had a porn addiction so bad, it was “harder to quit than drugs.”

Odom blamed porn for hurting his sports career, costing him thousands of dollars in fines and admitted that it was also the reason he was unable to stay faithful in his relationships.

The ex NBA player even revealed he slept with more than two thousand women!

The Covenant Eyes app, he said, led him in his “journey from porn addiction to freedom,” but his soon-to-be wife also played a part in his recovery.

“I think men don’t really understand how it affects your intimacy. As I started to get closer and closer to Sabrina, she brought it to my attention,” he said in an Instagram video he posted on November 22. “She said – ‘No, you’re not going to be in the bed with me and watch porn.’”

Odom popped the question last month after just three months of dating Parr.