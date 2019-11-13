Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom And Fiance Sabrina Parr Hold Hands At Pool After Shocking Engagement Basketball player's kids slammed his match with ex-track star who has criminal past.

Lamar Odom and his surprise fiancé Sabrina Parr hit the pool after their shocking engagement in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

Khloe Kardashian‘s basketball player ex-husband, 40, and his girlfriend, 32, were spotted having some fun in the sun.

The two held hands as Odom towered over the former state track star.

Just three years after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian, Odom popped the question to Parr and they announced the news on Monday, Nov. 11.

The two only revealed their relationship three months ago, so the engagement caught fans and Odom’s kids off guard!

His teen son, Lamar Jr., ripped his father on social media, writing, “Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react.”

He added, blasting how Parr allegedly landed Odom, “Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom.”

Lamar Jr. soon deleted his scathing post, however.

But a source told RadarOnline.com that Lamar’s entire family is furious over his quickie engagement to Parr.

“His son is so upset. So is [his daughter] Destiny. Everyone hates her,” the source explained.

The source said the children have serious concerns about Parr’s intentions with their dad, who just competed on Dancing with the Stars.

“His kids think she is using him to try and get fame,” the source said.

Radar previously reported about Parr’s criminal past — which the children are worried about, the source said.

As readers know, the health and life coach was once arrested for assaulting her ex with a trophy. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for four days. She was also given three years probation. While behind bars, Parr — who claimed her ex was abusive during their marriage — filed an appeal to the sentence in order to fight for custody of her daughter.

In a post before her engagement to Odom, Parr admitted she’d had a difficult past, and even lived as a homeless person for a while before getting herself on track.

But Odom has had his own scandalous issues, most notably nearly dying in a Las Vegas whore house!

Now, Parr and Odom are smiling together and planning a future as a married couple.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more!