Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiancé P.K. Subban: ‘Men Should Get Engagement Rings Too’ See his massive new bling!

Men deserve bling too! Lindsey Vonn just popped the question to her fiancé, P.K. Subban, arguing that if women preach about gender equality, their male partners should also be given engagement rings.

The former World Cup alpine ski racer and ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods shared a sweet post from the day of the proposal.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes ☺️ We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “#merrychristmas,” “#happyanniversary,” “#equality” and “#raisethebar.”

Subban, 30, also shared a snap of the day on his Instagram Story. “Drip drip,” he captioned a shot of his massive black and silver band

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the love birds — who started dating in 2017, two years after her split from Woods, 43 — got engaged four months ago, when the hockey star proposed to Vonn, 35, with a gorgeous emerald ring.

“I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving,” Vonn captioned an Instagram video of them joking around together in the car on August 23.