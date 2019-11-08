All eyes on Lindsey Vonn!

This Thursday, November 7, the athlete turned heads when she attended the premiere of her new movie, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season. The event took place at the Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, the professional skier wore a sheer dress that left some, but not much, to the imagination. The gown, which was intricately sewn, showed off her long legs, while a nude bodysuit covered her entire midsection.

The movie follows the last moments of her most recent World Championship as well as the behind-the-scenes work that led to her title as a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

As readers know, Vonn, 35, famously dated professional golfer Tiger Woods. Since their 2015 split, however, she’s moved on with NHL player P.K. Subban. The hunk popped the question this August!

Since the start of their relationship in 2018, she hasn’t been afraid to express her affection for the New Jersey Devils athlete.

Aside from regularly appearing on Vonn’s social media channels, the love birds were featured on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 cover in July of 2018, with the magazine calling their relationship, “The Perfect Match.”

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different,” Vonn said in an interview with Vogue following their engagement news. “But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

Woods, 43, has also moved on since his and Vonn’s split. On September 2018, the golfer celebrated his first major tournament win in five years, with girlfriend Erica Herman by his side.

Still, some sources have described his relationship with Herman, 34, as “toxic.”

“Erica controls Tiger and gets rid of people around him because she is threatened and jealous,” a source told Radar. “She has a temper. They fight and argue.”

