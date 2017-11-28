Cast Feud? Inside Sammi Sweetheart’s Reason For Ditching ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

The cast of Jersey Shore is reuniting for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola won’t be heading to Seaside Heights. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the reason Giancola won’t be joining her co-stars for the show’s highly anticipated return.

“Sammi is working on another project,” a source close to Giancola told Radar. “I believe she is joining Celebrity Big Brother.”

But joining another show isn’t the only reason Giancola declined to return, as Us Weekly reported she doesn’t want to be in the same house as her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

PHOTOS: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Honors Late Dad In Heartbreaking Wedding Tribute

“Everyone was invited to come on the show, but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to,” the insider said. “A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie.”

As Jersey Shore fans know, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship was one of the main story lines on the series, which ran from 2009 to 2012. The couple ended their toxic relationship for good in 2014.

Along with Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino will return to the shore house.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore Stud Muffins On The Beach

Radar reported a reunion was in the works in July.

“Right now we are on board with getting the reunion started,” Cortese told Radar. “We’re throwing ideas around. We want to be back in the house together.”

At the time, the cast hoped MTV would pick the reunion up.

PHOTOS: The Evolution of Snooki

“We’re mature, but we still like to have fun,” she said. “Just cause some of us are married and have kids doesn’t mean we don’t go to clubs. We all still enjoy ourselves and have fun and go out.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air in 2018.

Are you going to tune in? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.